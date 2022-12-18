Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Vols defender comments on what went wrong against South Carolina and explains why it won’t happen again
If not for one disastrous night in Columbia in November, the Tennessee Vols would be prepping for a College Football Playoff game this week. The Vols’ shocking 63-38 loss to then-unranked South Carolina essentially eliminated the Vols from the playoff. Tennessee still landed in a great bowl game —...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
Nashville receiver makes it official with Tennessee
A longtime in-state commitment from a Nashville powerhouse was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee Volunteer-to-be. Nate Spillman, a three-star wide receiver from Lipscomb Academy, finalized his college decision Wednesday morning, with the Vols officially announcing him as part of their 2023 class. The 6-foot-1.5, 194-pound Spillman was initially offered...
atozsports.com
A recruiting story that should make Tennessee Vols fans feel really good moving forward
On Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Vols officially announced the signing of several 2023 recruits, including four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov. Umarov, 6-foot-6/337 lbs from Alpharetta, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 28 player in the state of Georgia.
atozsports.com
Why a rival player just became a fan favorite among Tennessee Vols fans
I never thought I’d write this, but it appears that an Alabama player has become a fan favorite among Tennessee Vols fans. Vols fans have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young’s explanation on why he’s playing in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs gives reporter a hard time for supporting rival SEC program
The Tennessee Titans signed former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs this week off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Titans needed another quarterback on the roster. Dobbs will serve as the backup to Malik Willis this week against the Houston Texans (Tannehill has...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel made a smart move for Tennessee on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a smart move on Wednesday. In a bit of a surprise move, the Vols landed BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili on Wednesday, which is also the first day of the early signing period. Pili, who is 24 years old, has one year of...
atozsports.com
Reviewing Tennessee’s big National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day and Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupel sealed up the bulk of their 2023 recruiting class. We broke it all down on the Big Orange Podcast…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to...
atozsports.com
How Bengals QB Joe Burrow made a popular NFL personality look like a complete fool
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow made a popular NFL personality look like a complete fool this past weekend. During the Bengals’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Burrow suffered an injury to his pinkie finger (on his throwing hand) that required medical attention on the sideline. CBS broadcaster Tony...
atozsports.com
Vols DC Tim Banks comments on the importance of Jeremy Banks to Tennessee’s defense
Tennessee Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks was asked on Tuesday about the importance of linebacker Jeremy Banks to UT’s defense. Banks has become a key player for Tennessee after initially signing with the program as a running back during the 2018 recruiting cycle. We saw just how important he...
atozsports.com
Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
atozsports.com
How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL
The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Nico Iamaleava has a message for Tennessee fans
Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the five-star phenom who arrived in Knoxville last week, had a message for fans on the first day of the early signing period. Iamaleava hopped on the official Tennessee Football Twitter account to explain to folks how to correctly pronounce his name. ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va is the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
atozsports.com
Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
atozsports.com
Comments from Tennessee Vols player this week should get fans excited for 2023
A comment from Tennessee Vols junior Tamarion McDonald this week should have UT fans excited for the 2023 season. McDonald met with reporters on Tuesday and he was asked about Tennessee’s early enrollees and how they’ve looked so far during bowl game practices (15 early enrollees. “They all...
