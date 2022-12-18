ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Nashville receiver makes it official with Tennessee

A longtime in-state commitment from a Nashville powerhouse was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee Volunteer-to-be. Nate Spillman, a three-star wide receiver from Lipscomb Academy, finalized his college decision Wednesday morning, with the Vols officially announcing him as part of their 2023 class. The 6-foot-1.5, 194-pound Spillman was initially offered...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel made a smart move for Tennessee on Wednesday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a smart move on Wednesday. In a bit of a surprise move, the Vols landed BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili on Wednesday, which is also the first day of the early signing period. Pili, who is 24 years old, has one year of...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Reviewing Tennessee’s big National Signing Day

Wednesday was National Signing Day and Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupel sealed up the bulk of their 2023 recruiting class. We broke it all down on the Big Orange Podcast…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Vols QB Nico Iamaleava has a message for Tennessee fans

Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the five-star phenom who arrived in Knoxville last week, had a message for fans on the first day of the early signing period. Iamaleava hopped on the official Tennessee Football Twitter account to explain to folks how to correctly pronounce his name. ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va is the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
NASHVILLE, TN

