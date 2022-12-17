Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Texas Sports
No. 7/7 Men's Basketball preview: Louisiana
The Longhorns host the Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday evening (7 p.m. CT, LHN) at Moody Center. Game 11: #7/7 Texas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Louisiana (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) • TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Tyler Denning (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.
Texas Sports
No. 1 Volleyball’s Eggleston lands First Team Academic All-America honors
AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's Logan Eggleston has been named a First Team Academic All-American, the College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday. Eggleston is the program's only First Team Academic All-American and just the third in Big 12 history to earn First Team All-American and First Team Academic All-American following Nancy Metcalf of Nebraska (2001) and Sarah Pavan of Nebraska (2005-07).
Texas Sports
RV Texas (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) vs Houston Christian (5-4, 0-0 WAC)
RV Texas (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) vs Houston Christian (5-4, 0-0 WAC) TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Longhorn Network with Tyler Denning (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst) on the call. RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Roger Wallace (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst)...
Texas Sports
Cross Country places 14 on Academic-All Big 12 team
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas cross country placed 14 runners on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 team, the conference office announced Wednesday. All 14 student-athletes were named to the First Team for maintaining a 3.20 GPA. On the women's side, Alyssa Duhart and Eva Jess highlight the team maintaining 4.0...
Texas Sports
No. 17 Soccer places 14 on Academic All-Big 12 teams
AUSTIN, Texas – According to a Tuesday announcement from the league office, 14 Texas soccer student-athletes were tabbed to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Conference Teams. The Longhorns 12 first-team honorees included fifth-year senior defender Carlee Allen (business analytics), fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks (postgraduate studies), sophomore forward...
Texas Sports
Oghoufo named second-team Academic All-America
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas senior EDGE Ovie Oghoufo was named to the 2022 Academic All-America Second Team on Tuesday, as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Oghoufo had a 3.58-grade point average and received a graduate certificate in strategic communication from the Moody College of Communications this fall. A...
Texas Sports
No. 20 Football places 30 on 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams
AUSTIN, Texas – No. 20 Texas Football had 30 student-athletes earn spots on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams, the conference office announced on Tuesday. A total of 23 Longhorns earned first-team distinctions, with seven collecting second-team accolades. Texas' 23 first-team honorees and 30 total selections are the second-most in program history.
Texas Sports
Hook ‘Em's Community Heroes – Dec. 2022
AUSTIN, Texas – Together with Truist, congratulations to November's Hook 'Em's Community Heroes: men's basketball's Brock Cunningham and women's basketball's Aaliyah Moore. Brock recognizes the value of ensuring access for all youth to educational opportunities, promoting local organizations that provide support and benefits for children of all ages in their pursuit of academic excellence.
