Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantRemilekun OlowookereFort Worth, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElizabeth A. GodwinFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
A $6 Million Addition Will Make This Fort Worth, Texas Buc-ee’s an Even Better Visit
Good ole Buc-ee's. Texas favorite pit stop for natives and visitors alike. For us in East Texas, making a stop in Terrell on our way to Dallas is a must. Me and my girlfriend have made trips to Terrell just to get some Beaver Nuggets, a new t-shirt and a pulled pork sandwich. What's interesting about Buc-ee's is that only five of the forty plus pit stops have this, a car wash. The Buc-ee's in Fort Worth will become the sixth location in 2023.
arlnow.com
Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list
Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America
SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays
With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
WFAA
Two North Texas cities crack Top 10 in new study ranking happiest in the U.S.
Frisco comes in at No. 5 and Plano at No. 6. The happiest city in America? Sunnyvale, California. The only other Texas city to crack the Top 50? Austin.
Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee event
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language. Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said. The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and...
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Jerry’s World AKA AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Getting $295 Million in Renovations
If you’ve been able to visit AT&T Stadium for any reason it takes just seconds to realize how amazing this stadium is compared to so many others around the world. It first opened in 2009 and everyone was amazed with how gigantic the screen is in the middle of the stadium giving every person in attendance a great view of the action. And now we are finding out that this amazing facility is only getting better as it’s going to have $295 million dollars invested into making it better than ever.
Texas High School Student Breaks Long-Held Michael Phelps’ Swimming Record
Sophomore student, Maximus Williamson, from Keller High school near Fort Worth, recently broke a record held by Olympian Michael Phelps during the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition in Austin in early December. Williamson's time for the 400-meter individual medley was 3:39.83, which was faster than Phelp's 2002 record of 3:42:08....
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
B93
Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0