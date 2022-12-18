ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

fortworthreport.org

Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
B93

A $6 Million Addition Will Make This Fort Worth, Texas Buc-ee’s an Even Better Visit

Good ole Buc-ee's. Texas favorite pit stop for natives and visitors alike. For us in East Texas, making a stop in Terrell on our way to Dallas is a must. Me and my girlfriend have made trips to Terrell just to get some Beaver Nuggets, a new t-shirt and a pulled pork sandwich. What's interesting about Buc-ee's is that only five of the forty plus pit stops have this, a car wash. The Buc-ee's in Fort Worth will become the sixth location in 2023.
FORT WORTH, TX
arlnow.com

Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list

Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
ARLINGTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays

With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
B93

Jerry’s World AKA AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Getting $295 Million in Renovations

If you’ve been able to visit AT&T Stadium for any reason it takes just seconds to realize how amazing this stadium is compared to so many others around the world. It first opened in 2009 and everyone was amazed with how gigantic the screen is in the middle of the stadium giving every person in attendance a great view of the action. And now we are finding out that this amazing facility is only getting better as it’s going to have $295 million dollars invested into making it better than ever.
ARLINGTON, TX
