How to Fix Your Steam Game Icons Missing on Windows
How to Fix Your Steam Game Icons Missing on Windows

Are your Steam game icons missing or blank on your Windows desktop, making it harder to find and play the game you want? Does the issue persist with only a few game icons on your desktop, or does it affect all of them? Even though the problem is straightforward to fix, it's essential to understand the causes first.
How to Improve Your Life by Treating It Like a Video Game
How to Improve Your Life by Treating It Like a Video Game

You're not going to get very far in life by scavenging for resources in nearby shrubbery like in Zelda or by pistol-whipping strangers as you walk down the street like in Grand Theft Auto V, but you might find life can be endlessly entertaining if you begin to accept challenging missions and take action toward completing them, just like in a video game.
8 Reasons Why You Should Buy a Second SSD for Your PS5
8 Reasons Why You Should Buy a Second SSD for Your PS5

The base model PS5 has 825GB of storage. 157.8GB of that is taken up by system files, leaving you with 667GB of space for your games. This may sound like a lot. But games can be very large, and you will more than likely find yourself having to delete things to make room for new games on your system sooner or later.
How to Check if Your Mac Can Run a Game
How to Check if Your Mac Can Run a Game

While most people prefer to use consoles or Windows PCs for gaming, some of us do play games on our Macs. And one of the reasons gamers avoid playing games on Macs is the limited library of games available on macOS. Another reason is that many Macs do not have enough specs to run some of the latest AAA games comfortably.
How to Open the Internet Options in Windows 11
How to Open the Internet Options in Windows 11

The Internet has become a vital part of our daily lives, allowing us to stay connected and access information at our fingertips. As such, having an easy way to manage and customize our online experience is critical. Windows 11 offers you a range of options for customizing your web browsing experience through its Internet Options.
7 Ways to Christmas-ify Your Windows 11
7 Ways to Christmas-ify Your Windows 11

The holiday spirit can be infectious, and if you find yourself decorating every inch of your house with Christmas decorations, why not see how you can customize your Windows install as well?
How to Enable or Disable Taskbar Pinning in Windows 11
How to Enable or Disable Taskbar Pinning in Windows 11

Do you share your computer with someone else and don't want them to add or remove apps from the taskbar? If yes, then this is the place where you need to be.
How to Open Sticky Notes in Windows 11
How to Open Sticky Notes in Windows 11

Windows 11 has a Sticky Notes feature that allows users to write down quick thoughts or reminders on the screen and save them electronically. This is one of the most popular programs on Windows, which allows you to jot down notes on your computer desktop.
5 Things We Miss About the Wii U
5 Things We Miss About the Wii U

Nintendo is one of the oldest and most respected companies in the gaming market and has made many consoles that generations of gamers have enjoyed. The Nintendo Entertainment System saw the birth of some of the most important franchises in gaming, and the Nintendo Switch is within reach of becoming the highest-selling console of all time.
How to Open the Steps Recorder Tool in Windows 11
How to Open the Steps Recorder Tool in Windows 11

The Steps Recorder tool on Windows is a great way to record your steps and create a tutorial for someone else to follow. This tool can be used to record your mouse clicks and keystrokes, and then save them as a video or screenshot. You can also add comments to your recording so that the person following your tutorial knows what you're doing.
cheat.sh Gives You Access to the Best Linux and Programming Cheat Sheets
cheat.sh Gives You Access to the Best Linux and Programming Cheat Sheets

Learning how to do new things or fix problems on Linux can sometimes be overwhelming. If you're searching for an answer to a problem, and the man pages aren't working out, it's tempting to dive headfirst into Stack Overflow or even YouTube.
How to Fix the Windows Update Error 0x80190001
How to Fix the Windows Update Error 0x80190001

BriWindows Update is a critical component of the Windows operating system that keeps your system up to date with the latest security patches and bug fixes. Although these updates are generally helpful, they can result in Windows malfunctioning or displaying error messages.
The Best Cooling Accessories and Gadgets for the Steam Deck
The Best Cooling Accessories and Gadgets for the Steam Deck

If you're lucky enough to own a Steam Deck, you may have realized that one of the downsides to this awesome handheld console is that it can sometimes run a little hot. Very hot, in fact. Some of the more demanding titles can ask a lot in terms of performance, which can, in turn, cause rapid spikes in temperature and potential long-term damage.
How to Make the Taskbar Bigger or Smaller on Windows 11
How to Make the Taskbar Bigger or Smaller on Windows 11

Ever looked at the Windows 11 Taskbar and thought it looks too small for your liking? Or maybe you feel it could be a little smaller? If that's the case, you can change its size to suit your needs by making it bigger or smaller.
8 Ways to Restore Missing Desktop Icons on Windows 11
8 Ways to Restore Missing Desktop Icons on Windows 11

Desktop icons on Windows 11 give you quick access to your favorite apps, files, folders, and more. But what if these desktop icons vanish without a trace? How do you get the icons back?
