The base model PS5 has 825GB of storage. 157.8GB of that is taken up by system files, leaving you with 667GB of space for your games. This may sound like a lot. But games can be very large, and you will more than likely find yourself having to delete things to make room for new games on your system sooner or later.

1 DAY AGO