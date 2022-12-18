Read full article on original website
Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats
It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
Stoops nabs highly sought transfer QB, adds 22 to roster on signing day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his staff reached into the transfer portal and grabbed its potential next starting quarterback. Devin Leary, regarded as one of the top transfers in the portal, will transfer to Kentucky from N.C. State and join five others, including former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, to jump to UK.
Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base
Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 88-68 Win Over Florida AM
Below is everything Kentucky head coach John Calipari said following No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena: Q. Does Cason have another level in his game despite what he did on the floor tonight? JOHN CALIPARI: Well, he made shots ...
Calipari to tweak lineup, Tshiebwe says Cats staying positive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky likely will see a lineup change when the Wildcats take on Florida A&M Wednesday night. “(Monday) was a day that I made it clear what roles are,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said Monday night. “Probably going to change the starting lineup and have a couple of guys — We’re gonna have a couple of things different.”
CatsPause National Signing Day HQ: All 17 commitments signed
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops revealed a handful of transfer signings Tuesday evening. The program is hoping to carry that momentum through national signing day. Coming into the day, UK held commitments from 15 prospects in its No. 45 nationally ranked 2023 signing class. Who will the Wildcats add to the class and are fans in for a surprise?
Kentucky basketball unveils slick all-black uniforms
Let’s face it, it’s bee a slightly underwhelming season so far for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats’ record is not bad at face value. Kentucky is 7-3 with a win over Michigan, but can’t seem to score the big one; a win against a top 15 opponent. Kentucky has played in 2 such games and been blown out or borderline blown out in both. They also dropped a game to Michigan State in a neutral site earlier this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are just not where they need to be.
Top Transfer Quarterback Devin Leary Announces Commitment To SEC School
A veteran quarterback of the ACC conference will jump ship to the SEC. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, former North Carolina State QB Devin Leary has found a new home. Leary will transfer to the Kentucky Wildcats. Leary had entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5th. The former ...
Iowa vs. Kentucky Prediction: Music City Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Iowa vs. Kentucky prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Wildcats lost five of their final eight games after a 4-0 start, and the offense will look...
Kirk Ferentz reveals QB situation ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Kirk Ferentz answered some questions regarding Iowa’s QB situation with its Music City Bowl matchup with Kentucky on the horizon. With Spencer Petras out due to injury and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, there will be a different face under center. Someone noted that Joe Labas is currently...
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
Beshear issues State of Emergency for Kentucky due to impending severe weather
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a State of Emergency due to impending severe weather in the Bluegrass State. According to the governor’s office, rain is expected to turn to snow Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2022, across many parts of Kentucky due to an arctic front expected to bring a flash […]
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold looks brutal at the end of the week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This looks like one of the roughest stretches of cold that we have seen in a while. The lead-up to it might make you let your guard down but don’t let that happen!. As this plows into the region, you will see plain old rain...
