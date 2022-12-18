ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Herald

Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats

It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Stoops nabs highly sought transfer QB, adds 22 to roster on signing day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his staff reached into the transfer portal and grabbed its potential next starting quarterback. Devin Leary, regarded as one of the top transfers in the portal, will transfer to Kentucky from N.C. State and join five others, including former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, to jump to UK.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base

Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Calipari to tweak lineup, Tshiebwe says Cats staying positive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky likely will see a lineup change when the Wildcats take on Florida A&M Wednesday night. “(Monday) was a day that I made it clear what roles are,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said Monday night. “Probably going to change the starting lineup and have a couple of guys — We’re gonna have a couple of things different.”
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

CatsPause National Signing Day HQ: All 17 commitments signed

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops revealed a handful of transfer signings Tuesday evening. The program is hoping to carry that momentum through national signing day. Coming into the day, UK held commitments from 15 prospects in its No. 45 nationally ranked 2023 signing class. Who will the Wildcats add to the class and are fans in for a surprise?
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball unveils slick all-black uniforms

Let’s face it, it’s bee a slightly underwhelming season so far for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats’ record is not bad at face value. Kentucky is 7-3 with a win over Michigan, but can’t seem to score the big one; a win against a top 15 opponent. Kentucky has played in 2 such games and been blown out or borderline blown out in both. They also dropped a game to Michigan State in a neutral site earlier this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are just not where they need to be.
LEXINGTON, KY
southeasthoops.com

Iowa vs. Kentucky Prediction: Music City Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Iowa vs. Kentucky prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Wildcats lost five of their final eight games after a 4-0 start, and the offense will look...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz reveals QB situation ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky

Kirk Ferentz answered some questions regarding Iowa’s QB situation with its Music City Bowl matchup with Kentucky on the horizon. With Spencer Petras out due to injury and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, there will be a different face under center. Someone noted that Joe Labas is currently...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Lexington

Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy