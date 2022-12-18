Read full article on original website
How SMBs Can Communicate Sustainability Initiatives to Consumers
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have an exciting opportunity to foster a sustainable business from the ground up. They can communicate with their customers on a personal level, giving them a unique ability to create loyalty by sharing how well they make progress on their goals and align with company values.
How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism
In capitalistic economies like those in the West, wealth and status accumulation often drive our every endeavour. Education, skills training and social networks, among other aspects, become tools that we use in this rat race to push ahead for our interests. Such questionable ethics seem ripe for a reassessment. I once believed equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) policies for government and industry could help. In 2016, while at the University of Alberta’s Office of Employment Equity, I co-authored a preliminary Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Educational Framework. At the time, my understanding was that EDI policies were primarily a set of tools that...
What Tools Are Needed To Run A Successful Business?
In today’s era, business and technology go hand in hand, especially after the phase of the covid 19 pandemic, everything has been digitized to a great extent. Technology has taken over the business market; even for starting a business, people require tech. There are thousands of efficient tools which can be used to run a successful business, here are some of them mentioned in detail.
CEO Spotlight: Mo Katibeh’s Affinity for Technology and Innovation Continues to Drive a Remarkable Career
In today’s increasingly fast-paced digital world, efficient business communications are key to reaching customers, investors, and other stakeholders. Forward-thinking companies are on a mission to make these seamless interactions the rule rather than the exception. Mo Katibeh, RingCentral’s President and Chief Operating Officer, oversees the company’s global enterprise communications...
CEO Spotlight: Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, CEO & Executive Chairman of the Board of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.
Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, the CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is a distinguished scientist who has conducted research and worked in the technology sector in both the United States and Greece. In an interview with CEOWORLD magazine, he discusses what’s next for fuel cells and reveals all of the company’s new projects. Speaking about the new trends in the global renewable energy market, Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou firmly believes that hydrogen and related technologies will be a vital part of the world’s future energy mix.
Beyond the diversity checklist: The power of investing in a culture where everyone belongs
As talk of an impending recession gets louder, especially following the recent stark warning from Jamie Dimon, there’s a genuine threat that companies will prioritize cost-cutting over Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging (DEIB) progress. More than just another line item, creating a workplace where everyone belongs is becoming mission-critical to building a resilient workforce and business for the future.
The world’s top 10 most popular luxury brands for 2023
A new study has revealed that Gucci is the world’s most popular luxury brand for 2023, according to the CEOWORLD magazine. Unsurprisingly, eight out of the ten in this list are fashion brands. The only ones that aren’t are Rolex (the most prestigious watch brand) and Tiffany (high-end luxury jewelry and specialty retailer).
Wealthiest People in Singapore (December 19, 2022)
As of December 19, 2022, Li Xiting was the wealthiest man in Singapore, with an estimated net worth of 16.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Robert & Philip Ng (No. 2, $15.2 billion), Goh Cheng Liang (No. 3, $13.4 billion); and Zhang Yong (No. 4, $7.4 billion). Wee Cho Yaw...
