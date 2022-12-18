In capitalistic economies like those in the West, wealth and status accumulation often drive our every endeavour. Education, skills training and social networks, among other aspects, become tools that we use in this rat race to push ahead for our interests. Such questionable ethics seem ripe for a reassessment. I once believed equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) policies for government and industry could help. In 2016, while at the University of Alberta’s Office of Employment Equity, I co-authored a preliminary Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Educational Framework. At the time, my understanding was that EDI policies were primarily a set of tools that...

