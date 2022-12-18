ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wealth is your soul not money or material things that mean nothing when you leave this world.

ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest People (December 5, 2022)

As of December 5, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $199.0 billion, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Bernard Arnault (No. 2, $184.9 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $135.4 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $117.5 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest person globally,...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Essence

Suzanne Shank, CEO Of The Largest Black Woman-Owned Financial Firm, Gets Inducted Into Bond Buyers' Hall Of Fame

Shank IS AMONG FEW WOMEN to Shatter Wall Street’s Glass Ceiling. It’s not easy being a Black woman in finance, but Suzanne Shank makes it look like a cakewalk. Shank, who is the president and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS), the nation’s largest woman- and minority-owned, non-bank financial firm, was recently inducted into the inaugural Bond Buyer Hall of Fame, presented by financial publication The Bond Buyer.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Anita Durairaj

A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...

