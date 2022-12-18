ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Jets turn to Chris Streveler after Zach Wilson flops again

The quarterback carousel continues in New York as Zach Wilson has been benched yet again. This time it’s for Chris Streveler. The boos had been pouring down in MetLife Stadium as Zach Wilson had been completely shut down by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans had been chanting for Joe Flacco to enter the game all night. Their wish was answered for a while, as Streveler led the Jets on a 73-yard drive, but it stalled out at the 13-yard line after a pass on fourth-and-two fell incomplete while the Jaguars continued to hold onto a 16-3 lead midway through the fourth quarter....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Fox 59

Vince Wilfork Joins Chorus of Patriots Greats Frustrated With Mac Jones

Wilfork: ‘I’m tired of it. You’re the leader of this team, you’re the quarterback … you have to show some poise.’. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Patriots continue to go through their late-season scuffling, fans and former players alike have expressed their frustrations, particularly with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Wednesday saw former wide receiver Julian Edelman be critical of Jones’s effort on the disastrous final play against the Raiders. Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also took aim at Jones for his on-field demeanor.
Fox 59

Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31

His family announced the news Thursday. Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox 59

Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris

The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 59

Week 16 Rankings: Team Defenses

Sauce Gardner and the Jets look to slow down Jacksonville. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Asks Him Whether He’s Going to Retire

The 34-year-old is on the injured reserve list with a spinal cord contusion. View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.
Fox 59

Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA’s Mark Emmert Over Stripped Heisman

The former running back is still upset over the NCAA’s ruling. During Mark Emmert’s entire tenure as NCAA president, the USC football investigation has been a cloud that hangs over the organization. As part of the investigation that concluded in 2010, former USC running back Reggie Bush was...
Fox 59

SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
ALABAMA STATE

