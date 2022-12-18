ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (November 25, 2022)

As of November 25, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $73.4 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $62.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $60.1 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$39.1 billion) Miriam Adelson is the...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
u.today

Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 19, 2022)

As of December 19, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $14.9 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.4 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names Three ‘Huge Opportunities’ in Crypto Right Now

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin says there are currently three big opportunities in the crypto industry right now. Buterin joined an episode of the Bankless podcast to lay out what he sees as the three biggest opportunities currently existing in the crypto field. While acknowledging that there are less obvious...
cryptopotato.com

Here’s Alameda’s Investment Portfolio: WSJ Report

Alameda had $67.5 million invested in an obscure token called “HOLE.”. The Financial Times (FT) published a document on Tuesday exposing where Alameda’s venture investments went days before the FTX Group filed for bankruptcy. Its hundreds of investments included high-profile companies like SpaceX, and a variety of crypto...
Carscoops

Tesla’s Third-Largest Shareholder Wants Elon Musk Ousted As CEO

Tesla’s third-largest individual shareholder, Indonesian billionaire KoGuan Leo, has called for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive and find a replacement. Leo owned approximately 22.6 million Tesla shares and 1.23 million stock options as of August, valued at approximately $3.4 billion, meaning Elon Musk and Larry Ellison are the only individual shareholders that own a larger proportion of the electric automaker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy