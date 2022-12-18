Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (November 25, 2022)
As of November 25, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $73.4 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $62.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $60.1 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$39.1 billion) Miriam Adelson is the...
Business Insider
Elon Musk gives up top spot on Forbes list of world's richest people to Louis Vuitton chief
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault passed Elon Musk on Forbes Billionaires List on Wednesday. Musk is still the world's richest person on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. The Tesla chief's net wealth has fallen by more than $100 billion this year. The net worth of both men continued to be in flux, but...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
u.today
Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO
Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Buff Elon Musk Gives Way To LVMH’s Arnault As World’s Wealthiest Person
On Wednesday, Elon Musk lost his position as the world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault, the chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH. Musk’s loss was quick and only by a “fraction.”. According to Forbes, the transitory change in ranking was caused by a...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 19, 2022)
As of December 19, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $14.9 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.4 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
Maxim
Elon Musk Briefly Loses ‘World’s Richest Person’ Title To LVMH Mogul Bernard Arnault
The two magnates each have an estimated net worth of $185 billion. Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title of world’s richest person on Wednesday after a plunge in the value of his stake in the electric carmaker and his controversial, $44 billion purchase of the social media site.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
Warren Buffett just gifted $759 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock to good causes — after donating $4 billion in June
Warren Buffett made a surprise donation of $759 million in stock on Wednesday. The investor split a total of 2.4 million Class B shares between four of his family's foundations. Buffett has gifted 52% of his Berkshire Hathaway shares since 2006, but still holds a 15.5% stake. Warren Buffett must...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names Three ‘Huge Opportunities’ in Crypto Right Now
Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin says there are currently three big opportunities in the crypto industry right now. Buterin joined an episode of the Bankless podcast to lay out what he sees as the three biggest opportunities currently existing in the crypto field. While acknowledging that there are less obvious...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is walking back on comments seemingly defending SBF — says 'nothing could be further from the truth'
Ackman tweeted he thought Sam Bankman-Fried was "telling the truth," in response to SBF's media interview with the NYT where he admitted to making mistakes but said he "did not ever try to commit fraud on anyone."
LVMH chairman's son Antoine Arnault to head family holding Christian Dior SE
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Antoine Arnault, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault's eldest son, was on Friday named chief executive of family holding company Christian Dior SE, replacing veteran executive Sidney Toledano and stirring speculations of succession at the group.
Lunch with Bill Ackman is up for auction - and with bidding at $41,000, it's a bargain compared with Warren Buffett's $19 million
Bids for a charity lunch with billionaire investor Bill Ackman have reached $41,000 as of Friday. An auction for a steak lunch with Warren Buffett sold for $19 million to a mystery bidder in June. Ackman, once labeled "Baby Buffett", made $5 billion hedging the pandemic crash and rate hikes.
cryptopotato.com
Here’s Alameda’s Investment Portfolio: WSJ Report
Alameda had $67.5 million invested in an obscure token called “HOLE.”. The Financial Times (FT) published a document on Tuesday exposing where Alameda’s venture investments went days before the FTX Group filed for bankruptcy. Its hundreds of investments included high-profile companies like SpaceX, and a variety of crypto...
Carscoops
Tesla’s Third-Largest Shareholder Wants Elon Musk Ousted As CEO
Tesla’s third-largest individual shareholder, Indonesian billionaire KoGuan Leo, has called for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive and find a replacement. Leo owned approximately 22.6 million Tesla shares and 1.23 million stock options as of August, valued at approximately $3.4 billion, meaning Elon Musk and Larry Ellison are the only individual shareholders that own a larger proportion of the electric automaker.
