ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in South Korea (December 19, 2022)
As of December 19, 2022, Kwon Hyuk-bin was the wealthiest man in South Korea, with an estimated net worth of 8.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Jay Y. Lee (No. 2, $8.3 billion), Seo Jung-jin (No. 3, $6.7 billion); and Kim Beom-su (No. 4, $4.9 billion). Hong Ra-hee is the...
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (December 3, 2022)
As of December 3, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $75.9 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $62.4 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $59.6 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$39.5 billion) Miriam Adelson is the...
MASSIVE! The Largest Mansion in the United States is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Best investments to make during a recession
With low unemployment and a booming, if slowing, economy, a recession may seem a ways off. But that boom has led to surging inflation, and to combat higher prices, the Federal Reserve has all but promised a recession by rapidly raising interest rates. While some investors remain hopeful that the central bank can fight inflation without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession, what’s the best way to invest when the next recession does end up hitting the economy?
Bernard Arnault may now be the world’s richest man. Meet his 5 ultrawealthy children vying to take over his LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot.
Head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault (C), his daughter Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault (L) and his son LVMH Communications head Antoine Arnault (R) arrive to open the exhibition of 'The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art' at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, on September 21, 2021.
10 Richest People in the US
Some of America's richest people made their fortunes as innovators, most becoming self-made billionaires. They transformed the world with technology, have improved the lives of others with their...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the Netherlands (December 19, 2022)
As of December 19, 2022, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken was the wealthiest man in the Netherlands, with an estimated net worth of 15.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Frits Goldschmeding (No. 2, $5.5 billion), Arnout Schuijff (No. 3, $2.5 billion); and Hans Melchers (No. 4, $2.5 billion). Kommer Damen is the...
'I Was an Original Playboy Bunny—It Changed My Life'
Anna Lederer Gordon, 71, tells Newsweek about working at the Manhattan Playboy club from 1968 to 1971.
The richest woman in Palo Alto, California
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ceoworld.biz
The most Twitter-obsessed countries revealed, 2023
It comes as no surprise that the United States is officially the most Twitter-obsessed country in the world, a new CEOWORLD magazine study reveals Japan and India were ranked second and third on the list. The study revealed that Brazil ranks as the fourth most Twitter-obsessed country in the world, followed by Indonesia and the United Kingdom.
New York, Sydney, San Francisco: World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
New York City and Singapore topped a new list of 172 of the world's most expensive cities to live in. It was the first time the Big Apple made the list.
ceoworld.biz
Beyond the diversity checklist: The power of investing in a culture where everyone belongs
As talk of an impending recession gets louder, especially following the recent stark warning from Jamie Dimon, there’s a genuine threat that companies will prioritize cost-cutting over Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging (DEIB) progress. More than just another line item, creating a workplace where everyone belongs is becoming mission-critical to building a resilient workforce and business for the future.
ceoworld.biz
The most fast food-obsessed countries in the world, 2023
This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, the United States is the biggest fast-food consumer in the world. The study carried out by CEOWORLD magazine revealed that the US ranks as the world’s most fast-food-obsessed country. The United Kingdom is second to only the United States. The research reveals how often residents of the 20 countries we surveyed eat junk food in an average month.
teslarati.com
Tesla reportedly announcing Giga Mexico next week
Tesla may officially announce its newest facility, located in Mexico, as soon as next week. Tesla has maintained an incredibly aggressive growth target for years now; 50% growth year over year. And amazingly, the company has achieved this goal quite consistently. To keep up with demand, the American automaker is looking to open yet another manufacturing facility. According to Reuters, it could be officially announced as soon as next week.
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, CEO & Executive Chairman of the Board of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.
Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, the CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is a distinguished scientist who has conducted research and worked in the technology sector in both the United States and Greece. In an interview with CEOWORLD magazine, he discusses what’s next for fuel cells and reveals all of the company’s new projects. Speaking about the new trends in the global renewable energy market, Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou firmly believes that hydrogen and related technologies will be a vital part of the world’s future energy mix.
BBC
Hong Kong: Media mogul Jimmy Lai gets over five years for fraud
Jimmy Lai, the billionaire Hong Kong media tycoon, has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for fraud. A judge said Lai, found guilty of illegally subletting office space in October, felt no remorse. The 75-year-old recently served time for taking part in a banned vigil last year for...
ceoworld.biz
Which are the healthiest countries the world, 2023?
Italy is the world’s healthiest country, according to the CEOWORLD magazine ranking that uses data from the United Nations Population Division, the World Bank, the Lancet study, and the World Health Organisation, with Singapore coming at a close second. Even in the land of pasta and pizza, most Italians lead active lifestyles and stick to vegetable- and olive oil-rich diets, which lead to better cholesterol and overall well-being. (The Italians also happen to eat less fast food than other European countries, aside from Spain.) Children born in Italy can expect to live into their eighties. Iceland rounded out the top three.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is 'one of the greatest fraudsters in history' and a 'master manipulator,' Binance CEO says
"FTX killed themselves (and their users) because they stole billions of dollars of user funds. Period," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.
ceoworld.biz
The world’s top 10 most popular luxury brands for 2023
A new study has revealed that Gucci is the world’s most popular luxury brand for 2023, according to the CEOWORLD magazine. Unsurprisingly, eight out of the ten in this list are fashion brands. The only ones that aren’t are Rolex (the most prestigious watch brand) and Tiffany (high-end luxury jewelry and specialty retailer).
