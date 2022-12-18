Read full article on original website
PETS MEET SANTA & OWNERS GRAB A PIÑA COLADA IN KEY LARGO
Although there is no chill in the air, just like us Conchs and transplants like it, Christmas in the Keys welcomes the season in our own subtropical way, punctuating the first few weeks in December with fun events which run the gamut from festivals to sip-and-shops. One such treasured event...
IN PICTURES: 12TH ANNUAL ZONTA FESTIVAL OF TREES
A Christmas forest graced the Marathon Garden Club with the 12th annual Zonta Festival of Trees on Dec. 7-10. Dozens of trees strung with adornments ranging from lottery tickets to flip flops – even one with an 8-foot stuffed giraffe – vied for the affections, and votes, of visitors to the four-day festival. A Lunch with the Grinch and Cookies with Santa event for children and families closed out the festival.
KEYS NONPROFITS TEAM UP TO FEED FAMILIES DURING THE HOLIDAY
Star of the Sea’s (SOS) food pantry at St. Justin’s Church and Key Largo Chamber of Commerce members are working together to collect non-perishable food for the holidays. The drive will end on Friday, Dec. 23. This holiday the drive is looking to replenish its food pantry along with supplies for the upcoming year. During the past few months the pantry has experienced difficulties with obtaining key items such as canned meats, tuna and vegetables. Even staples such as peanut/nut butters, pasta and rice are in short supply.
