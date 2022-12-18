Star of the Sea’s (SOS) food pantry at St. Justin’s Church and Key Largo Chamber of Commerce members are working together to collect non-perishable food for the holidays. The drive will end on Friday, Dec. 23. This holiday the drive is looking to replenish its food pantry along with supplies for the upcoming year. During the past few months the pantry has experienced difficulties with obtaining key items such as canned meats, tuna and vegetables. Even staples such as peanut/nut butters, pasta and rice are in short supply.

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO