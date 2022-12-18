ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Climbers Rush to Save Friend Pinned by Two-Ton Boulder in Pinnacles National Park

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1yzl_0jmsmBsh00
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Late one morning, three avid climbers embarked on an adventure in Pinnacles National Park southeast of San Francisco. What was meant to be an exciting day of new routes and skills quickly turned into a nightmare situation when a boulder tumbled directly on top of the then-62-year-old Lars Johnson.

Accompanying Johnson that day were Brad Young, 49 at the time and John Mucci, then 30. Hoping to learn some new routes, the two younger climbers followed Johnson’s lead into a narrow gully where they could then reach a solid ledge for belaying.

The problem was that within Pinnacles National Park, loose rocks and debris are a common occurrence, and in this case, it was no mere pebble heading the trio’s way. As Mucci led the way up the steep terrain, a three-foot boulder came loose and headed straight toward him. According to Climbing Magazine, Johnson pushed Mucci out of the way while Young made a quick left exit. Unfortunately, there was no time for Johnson to get out of the boulder’s path, and the giant rock landed directly on his legs.

At first, the remaining pair tried to move the rock themselves, budging it just enough to remove Johnson’s mangled left leg. But there was no moving the boulder off of his right leg, which was pinned up to his hip.

Climbers Swear Never to Return to Gully in Pinnacles National Park

While Young left to get help, Mucci, despite a wrist injury of his own, began digging at the ground to give Johnson some wiggle room. Just short of an hour, Johnson was finally able to wriggle free of the rock.

But they weren’t out of the woods yet. Johnson’s most pressing injury was a compound fracture.

“I got him seated, splinted his broken leg using the rope and a leash from a hammer, and elevated his leg,” Mucci says.

The climbers waited for two more agonizing hours before a helicopter and medical teams arrived.

Following the accident, Mucci reflected on just how lucky the climbers were to all escape the situation alive.

“Had it just been me there with him, Lars would have been dead,” Mucci told Climbing Magazine. “Had Brad stayed and I went down for help, Lars would have been dead. If the ranger team hadn’t been there, he’d be dead. It all had to come together. And it came down to 15 minutes.”

Understandably, the trauma of that terrifying day remained with the climbers. Mucci even battled with PTSD, especially in backcountry situations.

“In gullies, with loose rock, I’d just burst into tears,” Mucci shared.

Since then, all three climbers have fully recovered from their injuries, including Johnson, who has ventured back to California’s rocky ridges. However, none of the men have any intention of ever visiting that fateful rock wall in Pinnacles National Park.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body

Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
People

Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa

"His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was," Allison Scott said of a man she and her boyfriend rescued A man who was lost in the wilderness for two weeks was rescued by a couple who heard him screaming for help. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks on Black Friday. However, their holiday trip took a detour, Scott told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "We were underneath a flight...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Ingram Atkinson

After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

615K+
Followers
69K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy