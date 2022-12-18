Climbers Rush to Save Friend Pinned by Two-Ton Boulder in Pinnacles National Park

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Late one morning, three avid climbers embarked on an adventure in Pinnacles National Park southeast of San Francisco. What was meant to be an exciting day of new routes and skills quickly turned into a nightmare situation when a boulder tumbled directly on top of the then-62-year-old Lars Johnson.

Accompanying Johnson that day were Brad Young, 49 at the time and John Mucci, then 30. Hoping to learn some new routes, the two younger climbers followed Johnson’s lead into a narrow gully where they could then reach a solid ledge for belaying.

The problem was that within Pinnacles National Park, loose rocks and debris are a common occurrence, and in this case, it was no mere pebble heading the trio’s way. As Mucci led the way up the steep terrain, a three-foot boulder came loose and headed straight toward him. According to Climbing Magazine, Johnson pushed Mucci out of the way while Young made a quick left exit. Unfortunately, there was no time for Johnson to get out of the boulder’s path, and the giant rock landed directly on his legs.

At first, the remaining pair tried to move the rock themselves, budging it just enough to remove Johnson’s mangled left leg. But there was no moving the boulder off of his right leg, which was pinned up to his hip.

Climbers Swear Never to Return to Gully in Pinnacles National Park

While Young left to get help, Mucci, despite a wrist injury of his own, began digging at the ground to give Johnson some wiggle room. Just short of an hour, Johnson was finally able to wriggle free of the rock.

But they weren’t out of the woods yet. Johnson’s most pressing injury was a compound fracture.

“I got him seated, splinted his broken leg using the rope and a leash from a hammer, and elevated his leg,” Mucci says.

The climbers waited for two more agonizing hours before a helicopter and medical teams arrived.

Following the accident, Mucci reflected on just how lucky the climbers were to all escape the situation alive.

“Had it just been me there with him, Lars would have been dead,” Mucci told Climbing Magazine. “Had Brad stayed and I went down for help, Lars would have been dead. If the ranger team hadn’t been there, he’d be dead. It all had to come together. And it came down to 15 minutes.”

Understandably, the trauma of that terrifying day remained with the climbers. Mucci even battled with PTSD, especially in backcountry situations.

“In gullies, with loose rock, I’d just burst into tears,” Mucci shared.

Since then, all three climbers have fully recovered from their injuries, including Johnson, who has ventured back to California’s rocky ridges. However, none of the men have any intention of ever visiting that fateful rock wall in Pinnacles National Park.