WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Jim Ross Explains Why Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg Went So Wrong
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has given his take on why the WrestleMania 20 encounter between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg did not live up to the hype. Some of the greatest matches in wrestling history have taken place at WrestleMania, Savage & Steamboat, Bret & Owen, The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels. But The Show of Shows played host to one of the most infamous bouts in WWE history when Brock Lesnar met Goldberg at WrestleMania 20.
Athena Was Told To Lose Weight Before WWE Signed Her
AEW star Athena has discussed being told to lose weight by WWE and how she was kicked out by her parents for abandoning college to follow her dream. Athena is currently a part of the AEW roster but prior to joining the company, she spent several years as Ember Moon in WWE. Most of her success in that company came as part of the NXT roster, where she is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion.
WWE Happy Holidays Video Features Bray Wyatt QR Code
The annual WWE Happy Holidays video featured yet another QR Code related to Bray Wyatt. Every year in late December as Christmas approaches, WWE puts out Happy Holidays videos. Sometimes they feature the WWE Superstars singing songs and other times, like in recent years, they go with an animated. They went with an animated video this year as well.
New Update On Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Status
The latest update on the possible appearance of Sasha Banks appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 show indicates signs look good for the Japanese promotion. Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world since it emerged that she is scheduled to make an appearance for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January 2023. There has been no confirmation as to Banks’ WWE status, meaning the deal has created a lot of questions surrounding her future.
AEW “Being Cautious” With Injured Star
AEW isn’t taking any risks with one of their injured main-eventers. Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled a match in AEW since Forbidden Door back on June 26th. He has appeared in a non-wrestling segment since then, but hasn’t actually been in a match. This is because he has...
Ex-WWE Star On Vince McMahon Allegations – “Always Someone With Their Hand Out”
A former WWE star has commented on the allegations engulfing Vince McMahon and says that they “don’t give a sh*t” as they weren’t in the room. Maven shot to fame in WWE in the early 2000s when he became the first male winner of their competition series Tough Enough. His most famous moment in WWE came when he eliminated The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble with The Deadman taking his frustrations out on the rookie afterwards.
AEW Vice President Explains Why He Quit WWE
A former WWE executive has explained why he left the company as he embarks on a new vice president role with Tony Khan’s AEW. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
First WWE Raw Of 2023 Gets 2 Huge Title Matches
WWE is starting 2023 with a bang as two massive title matches have been made for Monday Night Raw on the 2nd of January. On the 12th of December edition of WWE’s flagship show Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in one-on-one competition to become the number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. After the bout, Bliss continued to tease turning to the Bray Wyatt-inspired dark side once again as she spaced out and looked set to drop Belair with Sister Abigail before seemingly coming to her senses.
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B Ware is currently hospitalized in Mississippi. According to a new social media post from The Wrestling Connection, 64 year old WWE Hall of Famer Koko B Ware is currently hospitalized in Mississippi. The nature of his medical issues are currently unknown, and the post asks fans to pray for Ware during his recovery.
WWE Star Wants Intergender Match Following Raw
One WWE star was paying close attention to Monday Night Raw and renewed calls for them to have their own intergender match. On Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, The Judgment Day was in action as Damian Priest and Finn Balor teamed up to face The Street Profits. With Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio taking up position on the outside, Akira Tozawa accompanied The Profits to the ring to try and even up the score.
Latest AEW Dark Sees Brand New Faction Formed
The Elite and Death Triangle have been tangling for the AEW Trios Championship but there might be more competition in the future from a new group. The Tuesday 20th of December edition of AEW Dark was a star-studded affair with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega competing against Hagane Shinno. The match was Omega’s first on Dark since January 2020 and The Elite’s cleaner swept aside his opponent to pick up the win.
Vince McMahon Was Considered To End Ric Flair’s Career
Ric Flair’s retirement storyline is fondly remembered by WWE fans but it appears it could have been Vince McMahon that ended Flair’s career. At the tail end of 2007, Ric Flair cut a rousing promo where he promised fans he would never retire despite his advancing years. Then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave The Nature Boy the chance to continue competing but to do so Flair would have to keep winning as his next loss would be his last match.
NXT Star Apparently Tattooed With WWE Logo
One NXT star has taken the idea of brand loyalty to the extreme by apparently branding himself with a tattoo of the WWE logo but all may not be as it seems. Tattoos and wrestling are nothing new. Whether the tribal markings of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos or the all-over ink of CM Punk and The Undertaker or even THAT neck tattoo that Cody Rhodes made famous, the artistry of painting one’s body is no stranger to those that put their bodies through hell for the sake of entertainment. But now one NXT star has seemingly taken things a step further, or perhaps a step too far.
Maki Itoh Explains If She’d Ever Join WWE
Maki Itoh has discussed if she’d ever consider a move to WWE after she made her name in the United States through her appearances in AEW. Maki Itoh found popularity in her native Japan as part of an idol group, using her characteristics as part of a girl group as part of her wrestling character. Itoh currently wrestles regularly for Tokyo Pro Joshi Wrestling becoming the promotion’s International Princess Champion twice.
Jim Ross Names WWE Legend Who Had “Great Influence” Over Goldberg
Jim Ross has discussed which WWE legend had a “great influence” on Goldberg deciding to join WWE for his initial run in the company in 2003. Following the demise of WCW, wrestling fans waited and hoped that Goldberg would one day make his way to WWE. In 2003, he answered their prayers as he shocked the world when he turned up on Monday Night Raw to tell The Rock – who was gloating after a huge win over Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19 – that he was next.
Chris Jericho Teases Potential Team With Kenny Omega At AEW Winnipeg Debut
Chris Jericho once saw Kenny Omega as his enemy; now he sees him as a potential ally. On March 14th, 2023, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will make its Winnipeg debut. And to commemorate that momentous occasion, Chris Jericho wants the two best wrestling Winnipeggers to team together. Speaking to Winnipeg...
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery AEW Dynamite Attacker Revealed
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland attempted to solve their issues with mediation on AEW Dynamite but instead, Lee was the victim of Strickland’s new group. Swerve In Our Glory apparently fell to pieces during their Full Gear match with The Acclaimed as Keith Lee walked out on his partner after Swerve Strickland got physical with him. They reunited briefly at ROH Final Battle but this time it was Strickland that walked out on his partner with Keith Lee still able to overcome Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
WWE Personality Explains Why They Were Released
A former WWE personality has explained why they were released from the company and thinks it all came down to a lack of communication. At the start of December, Quetzalli Bulnes revealed that she had been released from her contract by WWE. Bulnes had been featured in some of the company’s Spanish-language social media output, hosting El Brunch and WWE Ahora.
AEW Star Lays Down Post-Wrestle Kingdom IWGP World Championship Challenge
Someone in AEW wants to take on the winner of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 main event. On January 4th, 2023, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will host its biggest show of the year in the Tokyo Dome. The main-event will see Jay White defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.
