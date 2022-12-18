GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO