Clinton, SC

FOX Carolina

Driver crashes after trying to flee deputies in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Tuesday night after a chase ended in a crash. Deputies said the driver tried to drive away from deputies just before 11:00 p.m. but ended up crashing on Anderson Highway just before Highway 29.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Laurens County man dies in single-car wreck

A 31-year-old Laurens County man was killed in a single-car crash just after midnight Sunday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the wreck occurred on East Jerry Road about 1.5 miles east of Laurens. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Turner...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash that happened Monday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 8:39 a.m. on SC Highway 702. on Dec. 19. Troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Victim identified in Greenville County barn fire

A man was found dead in a barn fire in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the fire happened on Dec. 18 on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The coroner says that Leon McDaniel, 76, was found inside of the barn and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Report: Upstate man rams, flips car during road rage incident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man is facing attempted murder charges after he rammed another driver during a road rage incident on Sunday, according to deputies. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a wreck on Lake Forrest Road around 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived on...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Police pursuit ends in Greenville crash, officers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A road was closed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Rutherford Road. According to police, officers were chasing a suspect for an alleged...
GREENVILLE, SC

