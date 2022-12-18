Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tractor trailer overturns on another vehicle, traps driver
A collision Wednesday afternoon around 2PM at intersection of John B. White Sr. Blvd. and Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, resulted in a driver trapped underneath a toppled tractor-trailer.
FOX Carolina
Driver crashes after trying to flee deputies in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Tuesday night after a chase ended in a crash. Deputies said the driver tried to drive away from deputies just before 11:00 p.m. but ended up crashing on Anderson Highway just before Highway 29.
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested during Upstate traffic stop
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the vehicle attempting to pull out of the driveway.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Greenwood County head-on crash involving tractor-trailer, troopers say
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash involving three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, troopers said. Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said Reggie Lamar Miller, 73, of Ninety Six, died at the scene. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Laurens County man dies in single-car wreck
A 31-year-old Laurens County man was killed in a single-car crash just after midnight Sunday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the wreck occurred on East Jerry Road about 1.5 miles east of Laurens. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Turner...
FOX Carolina
I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
Victim identified in fatal Augusta Road shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting on Augusta Road near White Horse Road in Greenville around 10:30AM Monday.
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crash in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash that happened Monday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 8:39 a.m. on SC Highway 702. on Dec. 19. Troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting at Spartanburg County Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
A woman shot at an Upstate hotel has died, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning. Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the sheriff's office, did not release any other information except to say that the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is now involved. Officials said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m....
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
WYFF4.com
Victim identified in Greenville County barn fire
A man was found dead in a barn fire in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the fire happened on Dec. 18 on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The coroner says that Leon McDaniel, 76, was found inside of the barn and...
FOX Carolina
Report: Upstate man rams, flips car during road rage incident
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man is facing attempted murder charges after he rammed another driver during a road rage incident on Sunday, according to deputies. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a wreck on Lake Forrest Road around 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived on...
WYFF4.com
Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
WYFF4.com
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
Fatal weekend traffic collision in the Upstate
An identification following a fatal collision in the Upstate. Authorities responded to a collision at E. North Street and Park Walk Drive in Greenville Sunday.
WYFF4.com
Police pursuit ends in Greenville crash, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A road was closed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Rutherford Road. According to police, officers were chasing a suspect for an alleged...
WYFF4.com
Man found dead in Greenville County after fire, sheriff's office says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A man was found dead in an Upstate home after a fire, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies and North Greenville Fire Department are investigating a house fire that happened on Sunday on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest.
Fatal Greenville area structure fire
An investigation has begun following a fatal fire reported in Traveler’s Rest Sunday. The structure fire occurred at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road and left one person dead.
Comments / 0