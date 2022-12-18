Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Carlos Rodon: “putting on the pinstripes is something special”
Carlos Rodon discusses his decision to sign a 6-year, $162 million with the Yankees.
MLB
The Top 10 lineups in baseball for '23 are ...
Is it too soon to say the Mets have the best lineup in MLB now that they have Carlos Correa?. Well, as Giants fans know too well, it’s too soon to even say the Mets have Carlos Correa. Regardless, while we await the results of Correa’s latest physical, let’s...
MLB
Swanson's tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize
CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson avoided eye contact with his parents as they looked on and listened from the first row in a press conference room in the Cubs' offices on Wednesday. Chicago's new shortstop wanted to keep his emotions in check as told this story. Swanson wore a warm smile...
MLB
Why Dansby parted ways with Atlanta
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Take yourself back to Nov. 2, 2021, the night the Braves won the World Series. Had somebody said, “Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson will each have a new employer within the next 14 months,” how would you have reacted?
MLB
Cubs agree to deal with catcher Barnhart (sources)
CHICAGO -- The anticipated departure of All-Star catcher Willson Contreras this offseason forced the Cubs to rethink their approach to that aspect of their roster. It became increasingly clear that Chicago's plan was more of a defense-first strategy. On Thursday, sources told MLB.com that the Cubs agreed to a two-year...
MLB
Giants' deal with Correa falls through; he's heading to Mets (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants appears to have fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The development was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The...
MLB
Friars find flexibility, lefty bat in deal with Carpenter
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres landed the lefty bat they were searching for. Matt Carpenter has agreed to a deal with San Diego for the 2023 season, with a player option for '24, the Padres announced on Tuesday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but a source told MLB.com that the deal would pay Carpenter $6 million in ‘23 and another $6 million in '24 if he were to opt in -- with escalators in his contract that could take it up to $21 million in total.
MLB
'It’s a gauntlet': Dombrowski up for NL East battle
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets have shocked the baseball world. The Phillies like their chances anyway. Mets owner Steve Cohen agreed early Wednesday morning to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa, pending a physical, less than 24 hours after the Giants planned to introduce Correa as their franchise cornerstone in San Francisco. Nobody saw it coming. But then, who could have predicted any of this?
MLB
Myers signs 1-year deal, strengthening Reds' outfield
CINCINNATI -- In a move that they hope addresses their need for both improved offense and an outfielder, the Reds signed outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers to a one-year, $7.5 million contract on Thursday. Myers, 32, will earn $6 million in 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout on his mutual option...
MLB
Royals to promote Stetter to bullpen coach (source)
KANSAS CITY -- The final piece of the Royals’ 2023 coaching staff slid into place Thursday when the club promoted Mitch Stetter to be their new bullpen coach, sources told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the news. Stetter, 41, spent the past three seasons as the Royals’ manager...
MLB
Tracking the Mets' flurry of offseason moves
NEW YORK -- It was barely two years ago that Steve Cohen, upon purchasing the Mets, cautioned the public that he and team officials would not “spend like drunken sailors” in their pursuit of a revamped roster. For two winters, Cohen held to that ideal, keeping his expenditures (relatively) modest.
MLB
Here are the Pirates' 2023 non-roster invitees
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that catcher Tyler Heineman, right-handed pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Nathan Webb and left-handed pitchers Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryzny and Angel Perdomo have been signed to Minor League contracts and been invited to Major League Spring Training. Heineman, 31, played 52 games for the...
MLB
3 predictions for the Astros' '23 season
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros are no strangers to having a short offseason in recent years, and when you play your final game on Nov. 5 -- the date the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series -- the start of Spring Training comes fast. With that, it’s time to look ahead to 2023 with some predictions for the defending World Series champions.
MLB
A's add well-traveled Rucinski on 1-year deal
OAKLAND -- The A’s continued to add experience to their pitching staff on Wednesday, signing right-hander Drew Rucinski to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024. Rucinski, who turns 34 on Dec. 30, spent the last four seasons pitching in Korea for the NC Dinos. Over that stretch, he made 121 starts and racked up 732 2/3 innings, going 53-36 with a 3.06 ERA and 657 strikeouts. This past season was Rucinski’s best in the KBO, as he led the league in games started (31), ranked second in strikeouts (194) and innings pitched (193 2/3) and eighth in ERA (2.97).
MLB
Nevin making house calls, staying in contact with Angels stars
ANAHEIM -- Angels manager Phil Nevin has made it a point to reach out to his players this offseason to keep regular communication -- and he said he’s even taken a few players out to dinner, including David Fletcher and Max Stassi. Nevin, who served as interim manager for...
MLB
Cruz sustains left ankle injury in LIDOM action (source)
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz sustained a left ankle injury while playing with Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League, a source told MLB.com. On Wednesday, general manager Ben Cherington said he believes the injury to be minor. “He does have some swelling. He’s not going to play...
MLB
5 takeaways from stunning Correa news
Uh, whoa. Like the rest of you, I woke up Wednesday morning to a December surprise unlike any in recent baseball memory. Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants before a physical that reportedly raised some red flags, is now apparently going to be … a New York Met?
MLB
Orioles acquire veteran catcher McCann from Mets
The Orioles checked off another item on their offseason to-do list on Wednesday night. This time, they went to the trade market to fill one of the holes on their roster. Baltimore announced it acquired catcher James McCann and cash considerations from the Mets in exchange for a player to be named later. The 32-year-old will serve as the O’s backup catcher behind Adley Rutschman.
MLB
'It ain't over 'till it's over': Correa, Cohen stun baseball world
What really just happened for Mets fans, like “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” a few nights early, can be traced back through 50 years of Mets history, all the way back to when Yogi Berra was their manager and once said this, famously and for all times in baseball:
MLB
Pirates announce 2023 MiLB coaching staff
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced their 2023 Minor League coaching assignments on Wednesday, headlined by new managers in Double-A Altoona and High-A Greensboro. Callix Crabbe, who managed Greensboro last season, will transition to managing Altoona and become the 14th manager in franchise history. In Crabbe’s place, Robby Hammock, who previously coached for nearly a decade with the D-backs, will join the organization and manage Greensboro.
Comments / 0