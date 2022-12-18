Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
How Evolving Global Seaport Regions Impact Industrial Real Estate
A 36.5% jump in international shipping container volumes over the past decade is driving strong demand for logistics space near seaports, according to the recent CBRE Global Seaport Review. “A greater number of companies today are facing the enormous supply chain pressures generated by changing consumer behavior, economic uncertainty and...
foodlogistics.com
Switching the Food Industry’s Carbon-Heavy Diet to Electric
One of the most pressing challenges facing the food and beverage industry is its major output of carbon emissions. The UK’s food processing industry is the largest single manufacturing sector, as well as the fourth largest industrial energy user. It emitted 165 million tons of carbon emissions in 2019, which equates to 17% of the UK’s carbon footprint.
foodlogistics.com
Inflation Dominates Consumer Concerns This Holiday Season
As we adapted to the “New Normal” (whatever that is) last year, every facet of life, including holiday shopping, was impacted. In 2021, holiday shoppers were concerned about whether gifts would arrive in time or if they’d be able to find ingredients for their favorite holiday recipes.
foodlogistics.com
eBill of Lading Simplifies North American Freight Rail Shipping
Railinc’s TransmetriQ unit added eBills of Lading (eBOL) to its rail management system (RMS). “Shippers can now eliminate time-consuming and error-prone manual translation of their shipment tendering information into rail-specific terminology,” says Danny Dever, product manager, TransmetriQ. “The system is designed to both speed Bill of Lading creation and, most importantly, eliminate reworks after eBOLs are submitted.”
