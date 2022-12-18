Read full article on original website
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
The NFL World Is Not Happy With Rob Gronkowski’s Latest Announcement
Last night, Rob Gronkowski had the entire NFL world on edge after posting a tweet that said "I'm kinda bored." Predictably, fans initially became excited at the idea of the legendary tight end making a return to football. He did un-retire once already in 2020, so what's stopping him from ...
Franco Harris, Steelers’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Star, Dies at 72
Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back at the heart of one of the most astonishing plays in NFL history, has died, his family confirmed. He was 72. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer passed away just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”—his ludicrously improbable catch and touchdown in the dying seconds of the Steelers’ 1972 playoff game against Oakland which gave Pittsburgh their first playoff victory in the franchise’s history. His death also comes just days before Pittsburgh plans to retire his #32 jersey in a halftime ceremony at its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris’ family confirmed his death to KDKA-TV. No cause of death was reported.RIP Franco HarrisThe immaculate reception happened 50 years ago this week. pic.twitter.com/T9FXJPvs3y— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 21, 2022 Read it at CBS News
New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
In a shocking turn of events, Carlos Correa will not be playing for the San Francisco Giants, and instead will sign a 12-year, $325 million contract with the New York Mets. After signing Correa, here's a look at the Mets' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The Mets added a depth piece from the Red Sox
NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of legendary running back Franco Harris on Wednesday. Harris was the creator of the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 playoffs — one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer. The Steelers originally drafted Harris, then a prospect out Read more... The post NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB
When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Why did the Commanders lose to the Giants Sunday?
The quick knee-jerk reaction is to blame the officials, but the Commanders offense deserves most of the blame for the Commanders discouraging loss to the Giants in Week 15. Yes, the defense gave up a 97-yard, 18-play scoring drive. But are you aware the other Giants possessions produced drives of 3, 19, -1, 17, 43 (field goal), 5, 33, 54 (field goal) and -2 yards (end of game)?
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Giants Use Unusual Tactic to Prepare for Vikings
The 8-5-1 New York Giants trek to Minneapolis for a date with the Vikings, and they’re using an unusual tactic to prepare for Kevin O’Connell’s team. According to Pat Leonard of NY Daily News and Sports, the “Giants are pumping the Vikings’ SKOL chant into practice today.”
Kodai Senga already giving New York Mets fans reason to love him
If his introductory press conference is any indication, it will not take long for Kodai Senga to be beloved by New York Mets fans. It all began with one simple question. Joe Pantorno from AmNY.com asked Senga who he was most looking forward to facing. The answer? “The Phillies lineup.”
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Details Emerge From Knicks’ Pursuit Of OG Anunoby Trade
The New York Knicks are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They are riding a league-high eight-game winning streak, handling business against contending and rebuilding teams alike. This streak could not have come at a better time, as New York was heading toward a major shake-up before getting...
Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed
Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical. Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million... The post Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Draft 2023: Help for Giants secondary while Jets, Eagles upgrade offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another week, another mock draft. The latest one comes from Pro Football Network, which projected the first-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The rich are set to get richer as the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-1 record...
