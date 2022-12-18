ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Franco Harris, Steelers’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Star, Dies at 72

Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back at the heart of one of the most astonishing plays in NFL history, has died, his family confirmed. He was 72. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer passed away just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”—his ludicrously improbable catch and touchdown in the dying seconds of the Steelers’ 1972 playoff game against Oakland which gave Pittsburgh their first playoff victory in the franchise’s history. His death also comes just days before Pittsburgh plans to retire his #32 jersey in a halftime ceremony at its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris’ family confirmed his death to KDKA-TV. No cause of death was reported.RIP Franco HarrisThe immaculate reception happened 50 years ago this week. pic.twitter.com/T9FXJPvs3y— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 21, 2022 Read it at CBS News
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of legendary running back Franco Harris on Wednesday. Harris was the creator of the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 playoffs — one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer. The Steelers originally drafted Harris, then a prospect out Read more... The post NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
NJ.com

Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB

When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Commanders lose to the Giants Sunday?

The quick knee-jerk reaction is to blame the officials, but the Commanders offense deserves most of the blame for the Commanders discouraging loss to the Giants in Week 15. Yes, the defense gave up a 97-yard, 18-play scoring drive. But are you aware the other Giants possessions produced drives of 3, 19, -1, 17, 43 (field goal), 5, 33, 54 (field goal) and -2 yards (end of game)?
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Details Emerge From Knicks’ Pursuit Of OG Anunoby Trade

The New York Knicks are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They are riding a league-high eight-game winning streak, handling business against contending and rebuilding teams alike. This streak could not have come at a better time, as New York was heading toward a major shake-up before getting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed

Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical. Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million... The post Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy