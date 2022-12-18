ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

consistentlycurious.com

3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis

Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Wheeler Mission asks for community help as winter storm approaches

INDIANAPOLIS — Wheeler Mission is asking for the community's help as it cares for those experiencing homelessness during the winter storm and then cold months ahead. "This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets," said Perry Hines, chief development officer. "We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 3 places in Indianapolis to see holiday lights

The holiday season is shining bright in Indianapolis. Less than two hours away, the Circle City has a lot to offer with multiple light displays visitors can view through the new year. Here are three displays that will help you put the magic in your holiday season:. 1. Circle of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Kid-ing with Kayla’: Advent calendar investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Kid-ing with Kayla” special content creator Kayla Sullivan talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about an advent calendar investigation. Sullivan also talked about holiday traditions we remember. For examine, Sullivan says she used to secretly play with her mom’s glass Christmas village.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’

Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

VOICES Corp. helps make a difference in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Reducing gun violence in Indianapolis starts with reaching people in the community, especially young people and those who are at risk. One program that's helping make a difference in Indianapolis is VOICES Corp., a youth- and family-centered nonprofit. They offer leadership development, life coaching and educational programs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IU Health cardiologist: Snow shoveling could trigger a heart attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The simple act of shoveling snow from a sidewalk or driveway can cause slips, falls, and back injuries. It can also put you at risk of a heart attack. Snow shoveling places extra stress on the heart, especially among people who aren’t used to regular exercise, according to the American Heart Association. It’s also dangerous for people who have heart disease, whether they are aware of the disease or not.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE

