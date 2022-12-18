INDIANAPOLIS — Wheeler Mission is asking for the community's help as it cares for those experiencing homelessness during the winter storm and then cold months ahead. "This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets," said Perry Hines, chief development officer. "We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition."

