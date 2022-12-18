Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing The Things That Make Them "Nepo Babies," And It's Truly An Earnest Appreciation About The Things We Pick Up Thanks To Our Parents
I guess we are all nepo babies in one way or another.
Bay News 9
CDC says Group A Strep cases may be on the rise in children
OHIO — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that strep infections may be on the rise, including Group A Strep. The concerning part of this is the invasive strand of the infection. Dr. Elizabeth Schlaudecker, the medical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at...
Bay News 9
CVS, Walgreens limit children's medicine purchases amid shortage
CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of children’s pain relievers due to shortages of Children’s Tylenol and other medications amid a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases across the United States. What You Need To Know. CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of children’s pain...
Bay News 9
Amid increased demand, HHS makes Tamiflu available via strategic stockpile
The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced that it was making additional supply of Tamiflu — an over-the-counter medication used to treat and prevent the flu — available via the country’s Strategic National Stockpile. The move comes amid increased demand for the medication thanks...
Bay News 9
CDC: Nearly 107,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year
Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday. The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than...
People Are Sharing Debunked Myths That Other People Continue To Believe, And It's Kind Of Absurd
"That people swallow eight spiders in their sleep on average per year. Apparently the myth began to show how readily people accept information they read on the internet as facts."
Comments / 0