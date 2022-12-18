Read full article on original website
erichonda30
4d ago
maybe they can learn how to harvest crops or install solar panels.
Reply(3)
21
SaY nO To HaTe
4d ago
is part of growing pain . next time demand less and do more
Reply
17
Peon
3d ago
A lot of software coders work for the social media companies Basicaly, for advertisement industry. They are mainly useless for the society.
Reply(2)
2
Related
sfstandard.com
This SF Startup Wants To Be the Airbnb of Commercial Real Estate
Codi’s Downtown San Francisco headquarters look and feel like a typical startup office, from the open concept floor plan and video-call-enabled conference room to the snacks and sparkling water in the kitchen. But it also functions as a proof of concept for what CEO and co-founder Christelle Rohaut believes...
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
Existing home sales in California falling faster than the national average
The sale of existing homes in the U.S. continues to slide, and California has seen some of the largest declines in the nation. Data released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors shows existing home sales nationwide dipped 7.7% from October to November and were down 35.4% from the previous year. November was the 10th […]
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?
Despite being the founder and former CEO of WhatsApp, few people have heard of this Ukrainian immigrant. Even fewer know that he dropped out of college and later sold WhatsApp to Facebook (Meta) for $19 billion.
sfstandard.com
What Will California’s Mild Fire Season Mean for 2023?
With consecutive weeks of heavy rain in San Francisco and an early November snowfall in Northern California, many Californians emerged from this year’s wildfire season scratching their heads. Where were the blazing fires that had razed millions of acres of land, turning SF skies orange and ashy?. California’s fire...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza at Santa Clara County Government Center in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died... The post Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco Dead? The Internet Still Wants to Know
Over the past few days, SF’s lovers and haters have had plenty of content to rile them up as a viral tweet seeming to reveal a near-empty Westfield Mall made the rounds and a piece in The New York Times checked the pulse of the city’s struggling Downtown.
Marufuku Ramen Is Expanding to Cupertino
The "authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen restaurant" chain is opening a new location at 19772 Stevens Creek Boulevard.
Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination
SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week. It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
The Best City To Live In If You're A Democrat
If you're looking for an excellent place to call home while allowing your affiliation as a Democrat to shine, look no further than San Francisco.
yieldpro.com
Levin Johnston completes $27 million sale of upgraded 60-unit multifamily community in Fremont, California
Levin Johnston of Marcus and Millichap, one of the top multifamily brokerage teams in the U.S., specializing in wealth management through commercial real estate investments, has successfully directed the sale of Victoria Park, a 60-unit multifamily community located in the East Bay city of Fremont, California for $27.2 million. Adam Levin and Robert Johnston represented the seller in the transaction, as well as the buyer alongside Andres Lopez.
Paradise Post
$36.5 million from Monsanto water pollution settlement headed to Bay Area cities, Alameda County
One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies is set to pay Bay Area cities tens of millions of dollars after settling a class action lawsuit involving PCBs, a toxic chemical compound manufactured by Monsanto that seeped for decades into storm water, sediment and the area’s rivers, streams and lakes.
sfstandard.com
Politics, Corruption, Public Downfalls: The Year in Bay Area Court
Some of the highest-profile court cases in San Francisco and across the bay in 2022 involved political through lines. A bribery scandal took down city leaders in San Francisco. A corruption trial ended a sheriff’s decadeslong career in Santa Clara County. A conviction for sex abuse landed a prison warden behind bars in Alameda County. Those are just some of the cases with political through lines that played out in Bay Area courts in 2022.
luxury-houses.net
Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California
3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Hundreds of bags go missing at Oakland International without explanation
Around one hundred passengers at Oakland International Airport were left without any luggage or answers about where their bags went Tuesday night.
Daily Californian
‘Great Resignation’ crisis impedes city operations with 1 in 6 posts vacant
The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.
sfstandard.com
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
Comments / 44