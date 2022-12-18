Read full article on original website
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Jets vs Jaguars on Prime Video Week 16 kickoff time; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football is back for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season where Trevor Lawrence and the surging Jacksonville Jaguars head north to face off against a New York Jets team trying to make a playoff push in the fourteenth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, December 22 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks now on Thursday Night Football.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell declares for 2023 NFL draft
The Oregon Ducks will have a new starting middle linebacker in 2023. Three-year starter Noah Sewell declared for the NFL draft on Thursday. He will not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. “My family came to the U.S. more...
