Oklahoma City, OK

PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 115-109 win over the Grizzlies

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder surprised the NBA world on Saturday by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in a game that wasn’t really that close with a 115-109 final score.

The Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Instead, in their place were Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe — who combined for 47 points on 15-of-26 shooting.

The momentum was fully in the Thunder’s way after Ja Morant received a controversial second technical foul that ejected him from the game in the second quarter.

Afterwards, the Grizzlies made a run but a 21-point first-half lead provided the Thunder enough cushion to leave the game victorious.

Here are the best photos from the Thunder’s surprising six-point win over the No. 1 seed Grizzlies.

Dec 17, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives around Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

