FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party. Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites prepare for bitter cold into holiday weekend
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites are doing what they can to avoid having to go out in the freezing temperatures during the holiday weekend. While the ideal winter day may include staying indoors, many people don’t have that option. Erin Mehlhorn works at Colectivo Coffee. She lives close by and...
Stubby's Gastropub to close Friday after 12 years in Milwaukee
After 12 years in business on Milwaukee's east side, Stubby's Gastropub will permanently close on Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
'Home Alone 2: Lost in Milwaukee': The holiday classic that never was
MILWAUKEE — Months after the 1990 film “Home Alone” smashed box office records, the movie’s writer and producer, the legendary John Hughes, started to work on a sequel which would eventually become 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”. The sequel, just like...
milwaukeemag.com
10 of the Best New Bars in Milwaukee
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. Good bars usually feel lived-in, so forgive us if we’re skeptical of the atmosphere of a bar that’s entirely new construction. But damn if Draft & Vessel didn’t clone the warm, cozy feeling of its Shorewood original into its new Tosa location, right down to the two “snug” booths and the historic Milwaukee panorama above the bar. Beer takes center stage here, with a carefully curated range of styles displayed on a menu on screens behind the bar – the only TVs in the place. Eight of the 33 draft lines offer wine and cocktails, and you’ll find a full assortment of nonalcoholic offerings as well.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine family sends Racine Bingo holiday cards to share their love for the city
RACINE — Racine Bingo could be the newest craze this holiday season. Greeting cards have all been sent and the Christmas rush is at its peak. A local family in Racine sent unique holiday cards to share their love for the City of Racine’s establishments, activities and events.
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
domino
When He’s Not on Set, This Hairstylist Is Renovating a Milwaukee Home All on His Own
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When longtime hairstylist Marcel Dagenais (he has worked on such shows as Broad City and most recently with Natasha Lyonne on Russian Doll) and his partner, Ben, bought their home in Milwaukee in 2020, Marcel wanted to start with a blank slate. So he set out to paint their circa-1946 red-brick house white. “I was blissfully unaware of what I was about to get into,” he says. After hours researching the best products (he went with Romabio, a lime-based masonry paint that absorbs into the brick and can last up to 20 years), he patched some of the cracks, primed, and got to work. His only regret? Using a roller instead of a sprayer. “I was in the best shape of my life—I was ripped—but it was so hard,” he recalls. It was the very first renovation Marcel documented for his then-new YouTube channel, Brew City Builds (also on Instagram @brewcitybuilds), and he doesn’t mind that some viewers don’t love the transformation as much as he does. “People are like, you ruined the brick. But when I pull up, especially in winter when it’s snowing, I still think, damn, the house looks great,” he says with a laugh.
Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society
Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16. A Huge Rescue Mission Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue. […] The post Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society appeared first on DogTime.
WISN
Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say
MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
WISN
Neighborhood says it hasn't gotten mail delivered in weeks
MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he's only getting advertisements delivered. "It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was...
Loved ones hoping for clues in mysterious disappearance of Wisconsin man Ronald Henry
“He likes to be around people,” Tonya Makinye told Dateline about her son, Ronald. “He loves helping people.”. Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Henry was last seen on December 5, 2022, in Platteville, Wisconsin. Tonya told Dateline that Ronald grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with seven siblings. “Ronald was my third...
4-year-old girl dies, caregivers in custody
Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl, and her caregivers are now in custody, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that landed a 43-year-old man in a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for...
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of USPS carrier killed in Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Dec. 21, ordered the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross -- a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier shot and killed in Milwaukee. "Mr. Cross was,...
