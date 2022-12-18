ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions inactive players vs. Jets: The OL is back intact

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The inactive player list from the Detroit Lions for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets featured no real surprises. It also was the first confirmation that the regular starting offensive line will indeed play for the first time in weeks.

Right guard Evan Brown and center Frank Ragnow are both active. Brown has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, while Ragnow was questionable with his ongoing foot injury. Both will play against the Jets, who have one of the NFL’s better defensive lines.

Two other players who were questionable with illness are active: DE Aidan Hutchinson and CB Will Harris. DE Michael Brockers was ruled out on Saturday with illness after initially being listed as questionable. RB Justin Jackson was downgraded on Saturday but is active for the game.

The inactives:

  • OL Kayode Awosika
  • LB Derrick Barnes
  • DL Michael Brockerss
  • DE Austin Bryant
  • QB Joshua Dobbs
  • C Ross Pierschbacher
  • RB Craig Reynolds

For the Jets, two key inactives: Standout DT Quinnen Williams and starting DB LaMarcus Joyner are both out.

