8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl rosterJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Christmas at Longwood Gardens features 39 miles of lights, holiday fun
A Longwood Christmas is a stunning display of botanical splendor, which is the theme of this year's show.
NBC Philadelphia
Penn Museum's “Winter Break” from Dec. 27-30 offering Free Admission for Kids 17 and Under
Kids under 17 will receive free admission during “Winter Break” at the Penn Museum, December 27 through 30, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. “Winter Break”, back by popular demand, has been extended to four full days, offering indoor museum adventures for families looking to enhance their holiday experiences with history and vibrant cultures from around the world.
billypenn.com
What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic
Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy Peace and Quiet in a Tranquil Setting of this $3M Magnificent Manor Home in West Chester, PA
The Estate in West Chester is a luxurious home having countless amenities now available for sale. This home located at 140 Harvey Rd, West Chester, Pennsylvania; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,028 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Sroka (267 544-9911), Christine S Edwin (610 520-0100) – Keller Williams Main Line for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in West Chester.
phl17.com
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Each year at the start of the holiday season tons of local attractions pop up to help us get in the holiday spirit, but when the holidays are over, everything disappears. One South Jersey spot has found a way to keep the joy of the holiday season going all winter long. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Vinter Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
This Unique Tavern Is One of Montgomery County’s Best Foodie Gems
Sometimes, you need to go on an adventure to find the best places in your state to dine, and Beth Price-Williams has found a unique Montco gem off the beaten path for Only In Pennsylvania. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern is a family-owned and operated bar and restaurant located in Sanatoga,...
Chester County May Be in for a White Christmas
A major storm that is moving towards the east could hit Chester County and the surrounding area just before Christmas and bring heavy rain, winds, and maybe even snow, write Justin Heinze and Josh Bakan for the Patch. The storm is likely to hit the county on Thursday or Friday.
mainlinetoday.com
Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford
After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
These Two Montco Restaurants Are Among the Best of Philly in 2022
Two Montgomery County restaurants have received accolades in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s end-of-the-year restaurant round-up. Euro-fusion restaurant The Choice in Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd’s Mediterranean fare eatery, Lark, are among the best Philly restaurants in 2022. Ranked Most Memorable. Owned by two Ukrainian families, The Choice, at 845...
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?
What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch. The Council Rock South Vocal Ensemble recently performed at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. After winning the B101...
A great New Jersey town for a day trip
If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
Ways to prepare your car amid arctic blast during holidays
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delaware Valley is preparing for rain along with an arctic blast. It's coming as many people across are heading out to see loved ones for the holidays.Depending on where you are headed, the winter storm could cancel flights and possibly even close roads in some states. The bitter cold could do a number on your car, especially as many people hit the road for the holidays.Inside Desimone Auto Group in Old City, workers are busy repairing and fine-tuning a garage full of cars. With a bitter blast headed our way, they're preparing to be extremely busy over...
