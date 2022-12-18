ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Penn Museum's “Winter Break” from Dec. 27-30 offering Free Admission for Kids 17 and Under

Kids under 17 will receive free admission during “Winter Break” at the Penn Museum, December 27 through 30, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. “Winter Break”, back by popular demand, has been extended to four full days, offering indoor museum adventures for families looking to enhance their holiday experiences with history and vibrant cultures from around the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic

Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art

I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Peace and Quiet in a Tranquil Setting of this $3M Magnificent Manor Home in West Chester, PA

The Estate in West Chester is a luxurious home having countless amenities now available for sale. This home located at 140 Harvey Rd, West Chester, Pennsylvania; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,028 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Sroka (267 544-9911), Christine S Edwin (610 520-0100) – Keller Williams Main Line for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phl17.com

Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery

Each year at the start of the holiday season tons of local attractions pop up to help us get in the holiday spirit, but when the holidays are over, everything disappears. One South Jersey spot has found a way to keep the joy of the holiday season going all winter long. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Vinter Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford

After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
CHADDS FORD, PA
East Coast Traveler

What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?

What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ways to prepare your car amid arctic blast during holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delaware Valley is preparing for rain along with an arctic blast. It's coming as many people across are heading out to see loved ones for the holidays.Depending on where you are headed, the winter storm could cancel flights and possibly even close roads in some states. The bitter cold could do a number on your car, especially as many people hit the road for the holidays.Inside Desimone Auto Group in Old City, workers are busy repairing and fine-tuning a garage full of cars. With a bitter blast headed our way, they're preparing to be extremely busy over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

