Washington State

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Jets vs Jaguars on Prime Video Week 16 kickoff time; 2022 TNF schedule

Thursday Night Football is back for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season where Trevor Lawrence and the surging Jacksonville Jaguars head north to face off against a New York Jets team trying to make a playoff push in the fourteenth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, December 22 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks now on Thursday Night Football.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
What TV channel is Virginia Tech vs High Point women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/21/2022)

The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-1) and Elizabeth Kitley (18.5 ppg) face the High Point Panthers (2-7) and Skyler Curran (17.0 ppg) in a women’s nonconference college basketball matchup scheduled to tip off on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
