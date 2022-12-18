ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
billypenn.com

What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic

Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

A walk among the lights

The Viola family in Cherry Hill has decked out its lawn for the holidays in the last 17 years by putting on a light display, Lights on Lantern, as part of its traditions. The family of five – Michael Sr.; his wife Cathy; and their kids, Michael Jr., Matt, and Melissa – began putting up decorations the weekend before Thanksgiving and finished with upwards of 75 inflatables around the yard. As their collection has grown over the years, so has its following.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Phillymag.com

A Holiday McGillin’s Olde Ale House Proposal Almost 40 Years in the Making

The couple initially met in 1985 while working at the historic tavern. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. There’s truly something special about a proposal during the holiday season. It’s why we see...
phl17.com

Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery

Each year at the start of the holiday season tons of local attractions pop up to help us get in the holiday spirit, but when the holidays are over, everything disappears. One South Jersey spot has found a way to keep the joy of the holiday season going all winter long. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Vinter Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
eastside-online.org

Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey

Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ottsville-Based Bakery to Open New Location Inside a Doylestown Studio

A Bucks County farm and bakery is taking their confections to another part of the area with a new location in a popular town. Pie Bird Farm, a farm and bakery whose main location is at 641 Cafferty Road in Ottsville, is opening a new bakery location in Doylestown Borough. The new location will be inside Coterie Commons, a studio and shop located at 72 North Main Street.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ

