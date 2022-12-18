Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl rosterJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Related
billypenn.com
What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic
Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
A walk among the lights
The Viola family in Cherry Hill has decked out its lawn for the holidays in the last 17 years by putting on a light display, Lights on Lantern, as part of its traditions. The family of five – Michael Sr.; his wife Cathy; and their kids, Michael Jr., Matt, and Melissa – began putting up decorations the weekend before Thanksgiving and finished with upwards of 75 inflatables around the yard. As their collection has grown over the years, so has its following.
Christmas at Longwood Gardens features 39 miles of lights, holiday fun
A Longwood Christmas is a stunning display of botanical splendor, which is the theme of this year's show.
Phillymag.com
A Holiday McGillin’s Olde Ale House Proposal Almost 40 Years in the Making
The couple initially met in 1985 while working at the historic tavern. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. There’s truly something special about a proposal during the holiday season. It’s why we see...
Yum! Where to Get the Best Amazing Apple Pie in New Jersey
So let's talk about a delicious subject this time around, pie. One of my favorite desserts is pie and one of the best flavors is of course "apple" which I'm sure is a fan favorite. So let's find out where to get the best "apple" pie in New Jersey, according to Love Food.
37 New Jersey Restaurants So Good They Deserve to Be Franchised
From the streets of Cumberland County to the sands of the Jersey Shore, there are many restaurants you know and love SO MUCH you think more people should be able to enjoy them. All kinds of cuisine are well represented in the list below, and all the suggestions came from...
These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
phl17.com
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Each year at the start of the holiday season tons of local attractions pop up to help us get in the holiday spirit, but when the holidays are over, everything disappears. One South Jersey spot has found a way to keep the joy of the holiday season going all winter long. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Vinter Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Shop Ranked Among Top 20 Places For Hot Chocolate Across The U.S.
Hot chocolate is the perfect winter weather treat and there are various ways to drink it. With dozens of flavors ranging from classic hot chocolate, peppermint, and salted caramel, to raspberry, there is one for everyone’s taste buds to enjoy. Thanks to Yelp, we now know where to track...
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
eastside-online.org
Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey
Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
Ottsville-Based Bakery to Open New Location Inside a Doylestown Studio
A Bucks County farm and bakery is taking their confections to another part of the area with a new location in a popular town. Pie Bird Farm, a farm and bakery whose main location is at 641 Cafferty Road in Ottsville, is opening a new bakery location in Doylestown Borough. The new location will be inside Coterie Commons, a studio and shop located at 72 North Main Street.
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
Consumers' Checkbook rates grocery store prices, quality
Consumers' Checkbook shopped a list of about 150 different items that people commonly buy and surveyed consumers about price and quality.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
ocnjsentinel.com
Multiple-level waterfront dream vacation home set to host big family, friends
OCEAN CITY — The Gardens section of the island gets a lot of attention — its winding, pedestrian-friendly streets and large, welcoming beaches are close enough to the boardwalk attractions that the scent of caramel popcorn, pizza and other treats wafts by on the gentle breeze. Not so...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
Popular Local Restaurant Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Family Dinner’
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by Andrew Zimmern, one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by...
Comments / 3