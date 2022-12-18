Read full article on original website
Cold temps, strong winds blast Portland on Thursday; snow, sleet by afternoon
Waking up Thursday and going about your day may include extra time to bundle up against the cold in Portland. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be in the single digits much of the day, and as low as zero in some locations all day. Portland will start the day...
kptv.com
Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later
Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
Power out for 1,000s as freezing winds, winter storm bear down on Portland, region
Whipping winds and frigid temperatures have cut the lights -- and heat -- for some Portland-area residents Thursday. Portland General Electric is reporting more than 12,000 customers without power as of 12:50 p.m. The outages are concentrated in Multnomah and Washington counties. Pacific Power reports outages for only about 400 customers right now, with the problems sprinkled around Portland.
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland area
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Closures, cancellations, service disruptions ahead of Portland winter storm Thursday
With freezing temperatures, single digit wind chills, and afternoon snow and sleet in Portland’s forecast, these agencies and service have shut their doors, or canceled events ahead of the coming storm Thursday and Friday. Visit this post again for updates throughout the day. Schools. Portland Community College: All campus...
Oregon ice storm: What’s the difference between sleet, freezing rain and snow?
Portland is bracing for some serious winter precipitation. But what kind? According to forecasters, the approaching weather could take several forms -- snow, sleet and/or freezing rain. So, what’s the difference?. MAP: How much snow is expected at your address? Use interactive map to find out. It all depends...
Winter travel disruptions loom as ice storm bears down on Oregon
Travel across the metro area and most of Oregon — whether by road, air or rail — is expected to be extremely hazardous over the next 36 hours as an icy winter storm bears down on the region. Local transportation agencies are encouraging residents to hunker down at...
kptv.com
Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead
There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
kptv.com
People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
KGW
Why western Oregon will see ice instead of snow this week
Both types of winter weather are expected as part of an ice storm in Portland this week. KGW meteorologist Rod Hill explains why we'll see ice rather than snow.
kptv.com
Portlander’s preparing for potential winter ice storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland residents are preparing ahead of the impending winter storm. “It has been nonstop the last couple of weeks,” said Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware. “Every day gets a little bit busier than the prior day.”. Inside Ankeny Hardware off SE Stark in...
KATU.com
Travel impacts expected Thursday & Friday with snow and freezing rain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Over the next 36 to 48 hours, the weather in western Oregon and southwest Washington will begin to dramatically change. Cold arctic air will make its way into the area Wednesday and more of it will begin pouring out of the Columbia River Gorge. Dangerous travel...
kptv.com
How to prepare for possible power outages during Oregon’s winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With a bitterly cold winter storm approaching starting Thursday and continuing Friday, there are several steps you can take to prepare for the possibility of power outages. Power outages can happen when ice accumulates on power lines causing them to break or when ice accumulates on...
Channel 6000
Wind knocks out power to thousands ahead of winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of households are waking up in the dark as winds ramp up and knock out power Thursday. Local utility companies are bracing for the winter storm as outages trickle in. Portland General Electric reports more than 4,600 customers are without power as of 5:15...
PDX flights delayed, cancelled as ice storm moves in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming ice storm wasn't forecasted to hit Portland until Thursday evening, but high winds in the area and severe winter weather elsewhere in the country appeared to already prompted a round of flight delays and a few cancellations Thursday morning and afternoon at Portland International Airport.
kptv.com
Winter storm arriving on peak travel days shakes up holiday plans
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People coming to and from the Portland metro area for the holidays this year will likely have to navigate around a very disruptive winter storm this week. PDX officials estimate the airport will see over 593,000 travelers from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30. Officials also say...
Seattle, Portland at risk of potential ice storm before Christmas
AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly concerned that the necessary atmospheric ingredients may come together to deliver a significant ice storm to the Pacific Northwest from Thursday into start of the holiday weekend. The region has already dealt with adverse conditions this week. On Tuesday, heavy snow spread across the Northwest...
thatoregonlife.com
Hazardous Freezing Storm Predicted Across Oregon Into Christmas Weekend
If you are traveling before Christmas in Oregon, be prepared for extreme weather as across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington is expected to get hit with a “trainwreck of nasty pre-Christmas weather” according to KOIN. The hazardous weather could potentially cause downed trees, power outages, and traffic collisions as a result of the freezing temperatures.
The Oregonian
Comments / 3