kptv.com

Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later

Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Power out for 1,000s as freezing winds, winter storm bear down on Portland, region

Whipping winds and frigid temperatures have cut the lights -- and heat -- for some Portland-area residents Thursday. Portland General Electric is reporting more than 12,000 customers without power as of 12:50 p.m. The outages are concentrated in Multnomah and Washington counties. Pacific Power reports outages for only about 400 customers right now, with the problems sprinkled around Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead

There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive

Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portlander’s preparing for potential winter ice storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland residents are preparing ahead of the impending winter storm. “It has been nonstop the last couple of weeks,” said Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware. “Every day gets a little bit busier than the prior day.”. Inside Ankeny Hardware off SE Stark in...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

How to prepare for possible power outages during Oregon’s winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With a bitterly cold winter storm approaching starting Thursday and continuing Friday, there are several steps you can take to prepare for the possibility of power outages. Power outages can happen when ice accumulates on power lines causing them to break or when ice accumulates on...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Wind knocks out power to thousands ahead of winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of households are waking up in the dark as winds ramp up and knock out power Thursday. Local utility companies are bracing for the winter storm as outages trickle in. Portland General Electric reports more than 4,600 customers are without power as of 5:15...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PDX flights delayed, cancelled as ice storm moves in

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming ice storm wasn't forecasted to hit Portland until Thursday evening, but high winds in the area and severe winter weather elsewhere in the country appeared to already prompted a round of flight delays and a few cancellations Thursday morning and afternoon at Portland International Airport.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Winter storm arriving on peak travel days shakes up holiday plans

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People coming to and from the Portland metro area for the holidays this year will likely have to navigate around a very disruptive winter storm this week. PDX officials estimate the airport will see over 593,000 travelers from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30. Officials also say...
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

Seattle, Portland at risk of potential ice storm before Christmas

AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly concerned that the necessary atmospheric ingredients may come together to deliver a significant ice storm to the Pacific Northwest from Thursday into start of the holiday weekend. The region has already dealt with adverse conditions this week. On Tuesday, heavy snow spread across the Northwest...
SEATTLE, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Hazardous Freezing Storm Predicted Across Oregon Into Christmas Weekend

If you are traveling before Christmas in Oregon, be prepared for extreme weather as across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington is expected to get hit with a “trainwreck of nasty pre-Christmas weather” according to KOIN. The hazardous weather could potentially cause downed trees, power outages, and traffic collisions as a result of the freezing temperatures.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

