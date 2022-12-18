Read full article on original website
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon secured a top 10 recruiting class for 2023 on Wednesday, signing 28 players and landing one of the most prominent transfers plus has three outstanding commitments. UO’s class ranks No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite on On3.com and No. 8 by Rivals (high school signees only). Here’s a...
Jordan Anderson, 4-star 2024 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class added a fourth commitment on the offensive side of the ball. Jordan Anderson, a four-star receiver from Long Beach, Calif., committed to the Ducks on Thursday. He chose the Ducks over USC, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Michigan and Texas. The 6-foot, 165-pound Anderson is the No....
Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell declares for 2023 NFL draft
The Oregon Ducks will have a new starting middle linebacker in 2023. Three-year starter Noah Sewell declared for the NFL draft on Thursday. He will not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. “My family came to the U.S. more...
Oregon State lands heralded Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
Oregon State added to its early signing day bounty Thursday when the Beavers landed Nevada offensive tackle Grant Starck from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Starck, a Thurston High grad, started all 12 games this past season for Nevada at left tackle. He earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
Recapping Oregon’s signing day haul, 2022 season: Duck confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, look ahead to the Holiday Bowl and assess the 2022 season. Dan Lanning and the Ducks flip players and perceptions on National Signing Day. Roster churn leaves Ducks, Tar Heels shorthanded in Holiday...
Oregon Ducks gain two 5-star commitments from Matayo Uiagalelei, Peyton Bowen
The Oregon Ducks improved their recruiting haul by adding two five-star players in a span of 10 minutes Wednesday morning. The Ducks received commitments from edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and safety Peyton Bowen. Uiagalelei, of out national powerhouse St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, chose Oregon over USC...
Former Oregon Ducks running Byron Cardwell Jr. signs with Cal
Former Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. is staying in the Pac-12. Cardwell, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, signed with Cal on Wednesday. Cardwell had 11 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown this season while appearing in only the first two games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Former Oregon Ducks edge defender Brandon Buckner signs with Middle Tennessee
Former Oregon Ducks edge defender Brandon Buckner is headed to Conference USA. Buckner, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, signed with Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. A sophomore who didn’t play this season, Buckner had five tackles, including one for loss, and forced a fumble as a true freshman...
Oregon Ducks add to recruiting bounty by flipping 4-star RB Jayden Limar
The Oregon Ducks continue to make noise during the early signing period by receiving more commitments. The Ducks added four-star running back Jayden Limar and three-star athlete Solomon Davis on Wednesday. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Limar, out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, flipped his commitment after originally pledging to...
Oregon Ducks flip 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad after losing Dante Moore
The Oregon Ducks’ anguish over losing quarterback Dante Moore was quickly replaced by joy after they landed another big-time quarterback. Four-star quarterback Austin Novosad announced Wednesday morning that he had flipped his commitment to the Ducks after he had previously committed to Baylor. The news comes after Moore, the...
Oregon Ducks football early signing day live updates: Two 5-star prospects join 2023 recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks entered college football’s early signing day with nearly two dozen players committed to join the 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday morning, the Ducks added their 24th commitment to the class, flipping four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who had been committed to Baylor. The addition of Novosad, who is from Dripping Springs, Texas, comes just two days after quarterback Dante Moore decommitted from the Ducks to flip to UCLA.
Oregon State football early signing day live updates recap: Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class takes shape
It’s college football’s early signing day for the recruiting class of 2023, and the Oregon State Beavers are putting together a strong group of recruits following their 10-3 season and lopsided victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. As of late Wednesday morning, the Beavers had announced the signings...
Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigns after incredible 5-year run
Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigned Thursday, as the 41-year-old Philomath High grad plans to take a coaching role with a professional team. Boss is the most successful men’s soccer coach in Oregon State history. Boss was 49-23-15 during a five-year run with the Beavers. OSU went to four NCAA tournaments during Boss’ five-year tenure, including 2021 when the Beavers were the No. 1 overall seed.
Oregon State men’s basketball staves off Denver’s upset bid in 57-52 win
Jordan Pope made two free throws with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and the Oregon State Beavers beat the Pioneers 57-52 in a nonconference men’s basketball game Wednesday night in Corvallis. Tommy Bruner missed a three-pointer with a second left for Denver in...
Te-Hina Paopao, No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas at San Diego Invitational
Oregon has its best win of the season and got there in comeback fashion. Grace VanSlooten had 26 points and six rebounds, Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists and Te-Hina Paopao scored all of her 12 points in the second half to help No. 16 Oregon come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 in the opening game of the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Pechanga Arena.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 77-72 loss to Utah Valley
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah Valley. The Ducks lost 77-72. The Ducks (7-6) were favored by 12 points, according to VegasInsider.com. The Wolverines (9-4) shot 42.2% from the field, including 40% from three. Below are live updates from tonight’s game....
Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths
Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner.
Investigation into Idaho student stabbings turns to car abandoned in Oregon
Idaho police investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students say they’re working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if a white sedan that was found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case. Relatively few details have been released about...
