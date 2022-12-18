ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Jordan Anderson, 4-star 2024 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks

Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class added a fourth commitment on the offensive side of the ball. Jordan Anderson, a four-star receiver from Long Beach, Calif., committed to the Ducks on Thursday. He chose the Ducks over USC, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Michigan and Texas. The 6-foot, 165-pound Anderson is the No....
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Former Oregon Ducks running Byron Cardwell Jr. signs with Cal

Former Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. is staying in the Pac-12. Cardwell, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, signed with Cal on Wednesday. Cardwell had 11 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown this season while appearing in only the first two games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football early signing day live updates: Two 5-star prospects join 2023 recruiting class

The Oregon Ducks entered college football’s early signing day with nearly two dozen players committed to join the 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday morning, the Ducks added their 24th commitment to the class, flipping four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who had been committed to Baylor. The addition of Novosad, who is from Dripping Springs, Texas, comes just two days after quarterback Dante Moore decommitted from the Ducks to flip to UCLA.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigns after incredible 5-year run

Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigned Thursday, as the 41-year-old Philomath High grad plans to take a coaching role with a professional team. Boss is the most successful men’s soccer coach in Oregon State history. Boss was 49-23-15 during a five-year run with the Beavers. OSU went to four NCAA tournaments during Boss’ five-year tenure, including 2021 when the Beavers were the No. 1 overall seed.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Te-Hina Paopao, No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas at San Diego Invitational

Oregon has its best win of the season and got there in comeback fashion. Grace VanSlooten had 26 points and six rebounds, Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists and Te-Hina Paopao scored all of her 12 points in the second half to help No. 16 Oregon come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 in the opening game of the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Pechanga Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Oregonian

Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths

Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner.
MOSCOW, ID
