Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Police Investigating Two South Rochester Businesses Burglaries

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating burglaries reported at two Rochester businesses this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first burglary report around 7:15 a.m. Monday at Kreofsky Building supplies in the 3700 block of Enterprise Dr. Southwest. Employees who reported for work Monday morning noticed the office had been ransacked.
ROCHESTER, MN
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
ROCHESTER, MN
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
EYOTA, MN
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
Traffic Detoured in Spring Grove For Downtown Fire

Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place to direct traffic off Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of a structure fire. Highway 44 is Main Street in Spring Grove and MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says the highway closure...
SPRING GROVE, MN
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)

I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
ROCHESTER, MN
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

