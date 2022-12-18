Read full article on original website
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating burglaries reported at two Rochester businesses this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first burglary report around 7:15 a.m. Monday at Kreofsky Building supplies in the 3700 block of Enterprise Dr. Southwest. Employees who reported for work Monday morning noticed the office had been ransacked.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired a gun shot at a suspect during an arrest attempt in the Planet Fitness parking lot last week. A news release identifies Sean Cooper as the deputy who shot...
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has denied a Rochester man’s appeal to change a guilty plea he made in a case involving the 2020 murder of his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. 32-year-old Renard Carter argued that his state-appointed attorney’s forced him to plead...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place to direct traffic off Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of a structure fire. Highway 44 is Main Street in Spring Grove and MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says the highway closure...
When you are walking around a store to grab a gallon of milk, you don't expect to see obnoxious Christmas gifts talking to you. Well, it happened to me at a store in Rochester, Minnesota and also reminded me a bit of where I grew up in Iowa. Where in...
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A car crash Saturday evening sent an Austin man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Allen Iverson was driving south on Highway 218 when his car left the road and rolled. The crash occurred around 7:30 PM about 3 miles north of Austin.
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
Nasty winter weather is expected to hit southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening and officials are already warning that travel will be very difficult, dangerous, and could be impossible over the next several days. If you are traveling you can stay up to date with weather information and real-time road conditions on our app.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Year after year a family in Faribault creates a MASSIVE snowman in their yard. Usually, you will see cute snowmen scattered throughout neighborhoods, but no snowman competes with this fella! The Hoisington family has been building a mega snowman in their front yard for more than a decade. It all...
If you've looked at the forecast recently, I'm sorry. It looks brutal this week and into next week as well. Just in time for Christmas... yay. This burst of super cold air coming to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and many other states is actually thanks to another country and it could cause a major blizzard in some states.
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
