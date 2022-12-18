ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Local church gives blankets to shelter

On Thursday morning, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church gave away 40 blankets and 22 beanies to the homeless at the St. Francis House. With temperatures forecasted to drop as low as 20 degrees this weekend in Gainesville, the donation is timely. “We are here today on behalf of our church...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Meet some of the professional athletes who call Gainesville home

Of the 133,611 people in Gainesville, the college students and university employees and their families stand out. But there is one small group that seemingly hides in the shadows. Gainesville is home to many professional athletes who stay in town for first-class training facilities and coaching talent. Joseph Fahnbulleh, 21,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Region braces for cold front

A projected cold front will move into North Central Florida Friday night with temperatures dipping into the 20s. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast, an arctic blast will hit most of the United States this weekend. Starting Friday night, the temperature will drop to the low 20s and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gainesville native Gavin Hill signs with Florida

Florida has signed multiple prospects from the Gainesville area in recent years, from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Trent Whittemore. UF has also added multiple players from Gainesville outside of its signing class, including tight end Noah Keeter, who transferred from UCLA, to walk-on offensive lineman Mark Pitts, and the Gators continued to look to the local area during the 2023 class with the addition of defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who signed with the Gators on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program

Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Elections offices offering $1,200 scholarships

Alachua County’s Supervisor of Elections Office is taking applications for the chance to earn one of four $1,200 scholarships given each year by the Florida Supervisors of Elections. The scholarships are for full-time college juniors and seniors studying political science, public administration, business administration or journalism/ mass communications. Applicants...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Government offices, services set holiday schedules

Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday. 
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL

