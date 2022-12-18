Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local church gives blankets to shelter
On Thursday morning, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church gave away 40 blankets and 22 beanies to the homeless at the St. Francis House. With temperatures forecasted to drop as low as 20 degrees this weekend in Gainesville, the donation is timely. “We are here today on behalf of our church...
Bay News 9
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
wuft.org
Meet some of the professional athletes who call Gainesville home
Of the 133,611 people in Gainesville, the college students and university employees and their families stand out. But there is one small group that seemingly hides in the shadows. Gainesville is home to many professional athletes who stay in town for first-class training facilities and coaching talent. Joseph Fahnbulleh, 21,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Region braces for cold front
A projected cold front will move into North Central Florida Friday night with temperatures dipping into the 20s. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast, an arctic blast will hit most of the United States this weekend. Starting Friday night, the temperature will drop to the low 20s and...
'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida
Billy Napier breaks down Jaden Rashada's signing with Florida and what he'll bring to the Gators' quarterback room.
Gainesville native Gavin Hill signs with Florida
Florida has signed multiple prospects from the Gainesville area in recent years, from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Trent Whittemore. UF has also added multiple players from Gainesville outside of its signing class, including tight end Noah Keeter, who transferred from UCLA, to walk-on offensive lineman Mark Pitts, and the Gators continued to look to the local area during the 2023 class with the addition of defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who signed with the Gators on Wednesday.
WCJB
Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program
Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
WR Tyree Patterson Flips From Florida to UCF
Former Florida commit Tyree Patterson quickly flips his pledge to UCF.
LB Jaden Robinson Signs With the Gators
Gators linebacker commit Jaden Robinson signs with Florida as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Elections offices offering $1,200 scholarships
Alachua County’s Supervisor of Elections Office is taking applications for the chance to earn one of four $1,200 scholarships given each year by the Florida Supervisors of Elections. The scholarships are for full-time college juniors and seniors studying political science, public administration, business administration or journalism/ mass communications. Applicants...
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Government offices, services set holiday schedules
Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday.
WCJB
2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have more details about a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College. Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau, both 18 years old, are behind bars on charges of armed robbery, homicide, and criminal conspiracy. On December 9th, sheriff’s deputies say Bleau and Edwards worked with 18-year-old Cameron...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus
The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
Comments / 0