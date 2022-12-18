ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Sebastian Fundora open to Errol Spence fight at 154

By Huck Allen: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he’s willing to face Errol Spence Jr at 154 whenever he chooses to move up in weight. Interim WBC junior middleweight champion Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) is waiting potentially for an eventual world title shot against undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo.
BoxingNews24.com

Floyd Mayweather reacts to Tank Davis leaving Mayweather Promotions

By Allan Fox: Floyd Mayweather Jr had a positive message about his only star in his Mayweather Promotions stable, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, choosing to leave his company recently. Mayweather gave himself credit for helping Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) become a “multi-millionaire” when he was under his guidance...
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner: “I’m one of the greats of all times”

By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he’s one of the sport’s greats of all time” for the accomplishments he’s made during his fourteen-year professional career. The 33-year Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) believes he’ll be in the history books “forever” for having captured...
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis thinks Ryan Garcia is “juicing” for why no tune-up

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he believes the reason Ryan Garcia changed his mind about taking a tune-up fight in January is that he may be “juicing” with PEDS and didn’t want to get caught. When asked why he suspects that the normally...
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia wants Tank Davis to knock Hector “out cold” on Jan.7th

By Sam Volz: Ryan Garcia says he’ll be rooting for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to knock out Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th because he feels it’ll make their still-unsigned April 15th fight bigger for the fans. If Ryan had done his part by taking a quality...
BoxingNews24.com

Frank Martin warned by Gervonta Davis he’ll get “hurt bad”

By Sam Volz: Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin was warned by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Wednesday’s media workout that he’ll be “hurt bad” if they tangle. Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) told the reporters that he’d like to fight the unbeaten Martin, but that he would get “hurt” if it goes down. Martin sparred with Tank Davis in the past, and from what the champion is saying, it didn’t go well for ‘The Ghost.’
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol unconcerned about Canelo rematch in 2023

By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol is seemingly indifferent about whether a rematch between him and Canelo Alvarez takes place in 2023. The undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he wants to fight for belts, and he doesn’t want to “depend” on Canelo’s decision on whether he’ll fight him again or not.
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall have signed for rematch in Glasgow, Scotland

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Ben Shalom reports that the rematch between WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor & challenger Jack Catterall is signed for the first quarter of 2023 in March to take place in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Shalom, the announcement for the Taylor-Catterall rematch will be next week,...
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua in 2023?

By Geoffrey Ciani: Once upon a time, more than four and a half years ago, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were both undefeated heavyweight champions. In March 2018 Wilder was coming off of a terrific victory against Luis Ortiz, where Wilder had overcome adversity to score a 10th round stoppage to defend his WBC belt. And in April 2018, AJ was coming off of a 12 round unanimous decision victory against Joseph Parker, where he added the WBO belt to go alongside his unified IBF/WBA belts. The stage was perfectly set for a mega bout showdown between Wilder and Joshua for all of the major world titles. But Wilder and Joshua bottled it, and the fight never happened.
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo making comeback in 2023

By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo will return to the sport in 2023 after nearly two solid years out of action. The WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) isn’t naming an opponent. Still, he’s aiming high, having already called out Dmitry Bivol and the winner of the Caleb Plant...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Tszyu picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury

By Charles Brun: Tim Tszyu is picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight championship early next year. Tszyu says IBF, WBA & WBC champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has the “style” to give anyone issues, particularly the 6’9″ Fury, whose game has become utterly predictable.
BoxingNews24.com

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson & Jose Pedraza vs. Arnold Barboza Jr on Feb.3rd in Glendale, Arizona

By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
GLENDALE, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

David Morrell says Plant vs. Plant = “50-50”, wants winner

By Adam Baskin: David Morrell says he views the Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant vs. David Benavidez match as a “50-50” affair, with both guys possessing the speed & power to win. Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) holds the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title, and he wants to face...
BoxingNews24.com

Joseph Parker and Richard Riakporhe added to Eubank – Smith undercard

Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Głowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January. The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade only wants Jermall Charlo

By Craig Daly: Demetrius Andrade is sending a message to Jermall Charlo that he only wants him next after he takes care of his stay-busy fight against Demond Nicholson on January 7th at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) is hoping that Charlo will want...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy