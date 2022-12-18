By Geoffrey Ciani: Once upon a time, more than four and a half years ago, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were both undefeated heavyweight champions. In March 2018 Wilder was coming off of a terrific victory against Luis Ortiz, where Wilder had overcome adversity to score a 10th round stoppage to defend his WBC belt. And in April 2018, AJ was coming off of a 12 round unanimous decision victory against Joseph Parker, where he added the WBO belt to go alongside his unified IBF/WBA belts. The stage was perfectly set for a mega bout showdown between Wilder and Joshua for all of the major world titles. But Wilder and Joshua bottled it, and the fight never happened.

2 DAYS AGO