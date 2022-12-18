ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Heart of a Tiger: My first five years as president

Dec. 18, 2017, was my first day as president of Fort Hays State University. Five years. Wow. As the fifth-year anniversary date approached, I took time to reflect on this wonderful journey of mission, community, setbacks and incredible success. I’ve built this reflection around five key themes that I think best describe my first five years as president.
HAYS, KS
ACCESS public transportation announces holiday schedule

ACCESS would like to make the public aware they will be closing at 2 p.m. Frida and will reopen to serve the community at 6 a.m. Dec. 27. ACCESS also will be closed for New Years Day, Jan. 1. Also, ACCESS would like to remind clients that during extreme inclement...
HAYS, KS
Schremmer named to Academic All-America Team

AUSTIN, Texas – Fort Hays State sophomore Alex Schremmer was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team on Tuesday. Schremmer was a second-team selection as a special teams player after serving as a kick and punt returner in 2022. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals nationwide vote on the Academic All-America Team, which reflects both academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
HAYS, KS
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70

ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries

The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
HAYS, KS
UPDATE: Ellis County moves into winter storm watch

A wind chill and a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northwest Kansas from Wednesday evening through Friday morning — and coming event has now been named Winter Storm Elliott. The National Weather Service in Goodland is predicting wind chills of 15 below zero for 36...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Russell PD: Cold weather reminders for pets

RUSSELL — During the winter months, it is important to keep your pets healthy and comfortable. Temperatures are already cold and are forecasted to be even colder this week. These temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Forecasted highs are in the teens and 20s with forecasted lows in the single digits or below zero.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HAYS, KS
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
🏀 Tiger women pull away in second half in win over Swedes

HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team knocked down 50 percent from the floor for a second night in a row in a 80-46 win over Bethany Monday evening (Dec. 19). The Tigers (11-3) never trailed in the contest en route to their ninth-consecutive victory. After leading...
HAYS, KS
HPD arrest log, Dec. 11 to 17

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Zane Shelton Sloan, 28, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 11 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol. Emma Lynn Randels, 20, was arrested...
HAYS, KS
Hays, KS
