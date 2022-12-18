Read full article on original website
Heart of a Tiger: My first five years as president
Dec. 18, 2017, was my first day as president of Fort Hays State University. Five years. Wow. As the fifth-year anniversary date approached, I took time to reflect on this wonderful journey of mission, community, setbacks and incredible success. I’ve built this reflection around five key themes that I think best describe my first five years as president.
Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries
The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopened at Russell after accidents
The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened eastbound I-70 between Russell and Wilson. For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.
No work ‘extension': Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Food commodity distribution is Wednesday in Hays
Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. 8th Street, Hays, on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out. Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.
ACCESS public transportation announces holiday schedule
ACCESS would like to make the public aware they will be closing at 2 p.m. Frida and will reopen to serve the community at 6 a.m. Dec. 27. ACCESS also will be closed for New Years Day, Jan. 1. Also, ACCESS would like to remind clients that during extreme inclement...
City of Hays alters trash routes for Christmas holiday
Due to the observance of the Christmas holiday on Friday and Monday, the refuse/recycling collection schedules will be altered as follows:. There are no anticipated changes to Wednesday and Thursday, although the Friday collection will be collected on Thursday. The Monday collection will be collected on Tuesday. — City of...
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer
Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
HPD arrest log, Dec. 11 to 17
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Zane Shelton Sloan, 28, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 11 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol. Emma Lynn Randels, 20, was arrested...
City of Hays offices closed for Christmas holiday
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in celebration of the Christmas Eve holiday and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of the Christmas Day holiday.
Russell PD: Cold weather reminders for pets
RUSSELL — During the winter months, it is important to keep your pets healthy and comfortable. Temperatures are already cold and are forecasted to be even colder this week. These temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Forecasted highs are in the teens and 20s with forecasted lows in the single digits or below zero.
SHERIFF: Law requires protection of outdoor pets during cold weather
The Ellis County Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents of the special care their outdoor pet needs during the cold weather. State law requires that all pets who spend time outside have access to adequate shelter and fresh water. "The best place for our pets is in our home but...
