ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Heart of a Tiger: My first five years as president

Dec. 18, 2017, was my first day as president of Fort Hays State University. Five years. Wow. As the fifth-year anniversary date approached, I took time to reflect on this wonderful journey of mission, community, setbacks and incredible success. I’ve built this reflection around five key themes that I think best describe my first five years as president.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries

The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70

ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Food commodity distribution is Wednesday in Hays

Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. 8th Street, Hays, on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out. Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

ACCESS public transportation announces holiday schedule

ACCESS would like to make the public aware they will be closing at 2 p.m. Frida and will reopen to serve the community at 6 a.m. Dec. 27. ACCESS also will be closed for New Years Day, Jan. 1. Also, ACCESS would like to remind clients that during extreme inclement...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

City of Hays alters trash routes for Christmas holiday

Due to the observance of the Christmas holiday on Friday and Monday, the refuse/recycling collection schedules will be altered as follows:. There are no anticipated changes to Wednesday and Thursday, although the Friday collection will be collected on Thursday. The Monday collection will be collected on Tuesday. — City of...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer

Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Dec. 11 to 17

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Zane Shelton Sloan, 28, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 11 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol. Emma Lynn Randels, 20, was arrested...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Russell PD: Cold weather reminders for pets

RUSSELL — During the winter months, it is important to keep your pets healthy and comfortable. Temperatures are already cold and are forecasted to be even colder this week. These temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Forecasted highs are in the teens and 20s with forecasted lows in the single digits or below zero.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy