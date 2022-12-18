Kawasaki entered the dual sport market with the 1984 KLR600 and kept it going for three years. In 1987, the company redesigned the model to the KLR650. Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki all had air-cooled, kick-start 600cc dual sports at the time, but the KLR had a tremendous leap on them. The power on most brands was 38 to 45 horses, and the liquid-cooled KLR kept the power going all day long in slow traffic or hot days on dirt roads. Kawasaki recognized the popularity among customers purchasing the KLR for a variety of reasons. Some used them as great commuter bikes, while others took them on long trips. From dirt roads to trails, riders found it was the best on the highway. Throughout the years, Kawasaki did some minor upgrades, and changes in color and performance. Here is a look at what transpired in the KLR 650 models that make it a leader today.

