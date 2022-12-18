ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

By Clark Shelton
MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

December 15 – 21, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB

exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

 Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd.

to install permanent striping and rumble strips.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to

Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

 12/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single left lane closure EB and double right lane closure WB to

set up equipment for installing overhead DMS structure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are

tentatively scheduled for 12/16, 12/19, and 12/21.

On-call sign repair/replace

 12/15 – 12/16 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single-right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation

of an extruded panel sign. (MM 191 – 201)

 12/15 – 12/16 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single-right lane closures on I-40 WB for the installation

of an extruded panel sign. Lane closure will not be continuous lane closure, only where needed.

(MM192 – 200)

 12/15 – 12/16 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating triple-right and triple-left lane closure

alternating as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. (MM 203)

 12/15 – 12/16 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating triple-right and triple-left lane closure

alternating as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. (202 – 203)

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the

foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman

to Smith Co. Line for final pavement markings

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

I65 interchange improvements at SR99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining

walls.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I 65 NB to perform work to move the

NB traffic into the median so that work on Phase 3 of the bridge can begin. At least one lane will remain

open in each direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

 12/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a triple left lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-65

northbound to replace a DMS near Old Hickory Boulevard. Lane closures will not begin until camera

replacement on ITS Maintenance contract is complete, around 10pm. (MM 71 – 73)

ITS Maintenance

 12/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure on I-65 NB to replace a camera. Work is

expected to be completed around 10pm. (MM 71-72)

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Broadway Bridge Replacement

 12/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane closure on SR-1 WB on the corner of 10 th St. and Broadway to cut over

a gas service line.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour

Hollow Road.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites

Creek Pk for final striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed

and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstates and State Routes

 12/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Briley Parkway EB to I-24 WB (Exit 18A),

and also I-24 EB to Briley Parkway EB, to saw and seal cracks.

 12/16, 8 p.m. continuously until 12/18, 12 p.m., There will be a full ramp closure on I-24 EB to

Briley Parkway EB (Exit 18A), to pour concrete.

 12/19, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Briley WB to I-24 WB to saw and seal

concrete.

 12/20, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on I-24 EB to Briley Parkway EB to saw and

seal concrete.

 12/21, 8p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be full ramp closures on Brick Church Pike to Briley Parkway WB

and I-24 WB to Briley Parkway WB to saw and seal concrete.

 12/16 8 p.m. continuously until 12/18, 12 p.m., There will be a full ramp closure on I-24 WB to

Briley Parkway WB, to pour concrete.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

 12/20, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m., There will be a triple left lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley

Parkway northbound to replace a DMS before Two Rivers Parkway

 12/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a triple right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley

Parkway northbound to replace a DMS near Gallatin Pike.

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

I-65 interchange improvements at SR 99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining

walls.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 99 for the demolition of

phase 3 bridge. Traffic will be open fully each morning.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Frye Rd to the Williamson Co Line, including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 396 (Saturn Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing

Blvd to Fryer Rd for milling and paving operations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall

and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary lane

closures for final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project. Mayhew Road

is now open.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North

2nd/University Ave.)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for striping

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to

Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closure EB in lane one, for paving and final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for curb ramp work.

 Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-

106/US-431) for curb ramp work.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures in WB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Setting and placing emergency rail for erosion control

 12/18,12 A.M., 5 A.M., WB lanes 3 and 4, as well as shoulder will be closed near Fesslers Ln. to set

and place emergency rail for erosion control

GILES COUNTY I-65

Repairing hole in bridge deck

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane closures in the right two lanes NB to repair a hole in the

bridge deck. The left lane will remain open. MM 5 – 6

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Hazmat Mitigation Southbound

 12/15, 8 P.M. – 2 A.M., Lane closures Hazmat Mitigation from a truck crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Placement of shoulder stone on off ramps

 12/13 – 12/14, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shoulder closure on ramps

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and Paving

 12/15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., one lane will be closed for paving operations.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless

of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the

contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic

cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone

for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by

checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a

cell phone while behind the wheel.

