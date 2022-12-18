UFC Fight Night 216 post-event facts: Drew Dober ties Dustin Poirier's knockout record

The UFC closed out its 2022 schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 216, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The main event of the 42nd and final fight card of the year saw Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) squeak out a split decision win over Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) in a matchup of middleweight contenders.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 216.

Events stats

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 216: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $204,500.

Debuting fighters went 0-1 at the event.

Alex Caceres, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Drew Dober and Bobby Green earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 216 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC Fight Night 216, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 9-3 on the card. One fight had even odds.

Betting favorites improved to 25-16 in UFC headliners this year. One main event ended in a draw.

Total fight time for the 13-bout card was 2:45:08.

Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Jared Cannonier punches Sean Strickland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Cannonier improved to 6-2 since he dropped to the UFC middleweight division in November 2018.

Strickland suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career.

Strickland fell to 4-2 since he returned to the UFC middleweight division in October 2020.

Strickland has suffered three of his five career losses by decision.

Arman Tsarukyan def.. Damir Ismagulov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (R-L) Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia punches di in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Arman Tsarukyan (19-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) has earned four of his six UFC victories by decision.

Damir Ismagulov (24-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) had his 19-fight winning streak snapped for his first defeat since September 2015.

Ismagulov has suffered two of his three career losses by decision.

Amir Albazi def. Alessandro Costa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Amir Albazi of Iraq punches a in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Amir Albazi’s (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) three-fight UFC winning streak at flyweight is tied for the second-longest active streak in the division behind Matheus Nicolau (four).

Albazi has earned 14 of his 16 career victories by stoppage.

#Albazi earned his first knockout victory since Sept. 5, 2015 – a span of 2,650 days and 10 fights.

Alessandro Costa (12-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered two of his three career losses by stoppage.

Costa has suffered both of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Alex Caceres def. Julian Erosa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Alex Caceres punches Julian Erosa in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Alex Caceres (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) improved to 10-5 since he returned to the UFC featherweight division in January 2015.

Caceres became the seventh fighter in UFC history to earn 10 featherweight victories.

Julian Erosa (27-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC) fell to 5-2 since he returned to the UFC for a third stint in June 2020.

Erosa has suffered five of his six UFC losses by knockout.

Erosa has suffered all six of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Drew Dober def. Bobby Green

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Bobby Green punches Drew Dober in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Drew Dober (26-11 MMA, 13-6 UFC) has earned 10 of his 13 UFC victories by stoppage.

Dober’s eight knockout victories in UFC lightweight competition are tied with Dustin Poirier for most in divisional history.

Bobby Green (29-14-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC) has suffered all three of his UFC stoppage losses by knockout.

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Cody Brundage

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) improved to 2-0 since he dropped to the UFC middleweight division in August 2022.

Oleksiejczuk has earned 14 of his 19 career victories by stoppage.

Oleksiejczuk has earned all five of his UFC stoppage victories by knockout.

Cody Brundage (8-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has suffered two of his three career losses by stoppage.

Brundage has suffered both of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Cory McKenna def. Cheyanne Vlismas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Cory McKenna of Wales battles Cheyanne Vlismas in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Cory McKenna (8-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned two of her three UFC victories by decision.

Cheyanne Vlismas (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has suffered all three of her career losses by decision.

Matthew Semelsberger def. Jake Matthews

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (R-L) Jake Matthews of Australia punches in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jake Matthews (17-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) fell to 6-3 since he moved up to the UFC welterweight division in November 2017.

Matthews suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Said Nurmagomedov def. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Said Nurmagomedov of Russia works for a submission against Saidyokub Kakhramonov of Uzbekistan in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Said Nurmagomedov (17-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) has earned all four of his UFC bantamweight victories by stoppage.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Rafa Garcia def. Maheshate Hayisaer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Maheshate of China punches Rafa Garcia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Rafa Garcia (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) has earned two of his three UFC victories by decision.

Hayisaer Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Bryan Battle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (R-L) Rinat Fakhretdinov of Russia takes down Bryan Battle in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) extended his winning streak to 19 fights. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since June 2013.

Fakhretdinov has earned both of his UFC victories by decision.

Fakhretdinov had 14:11 of total control time, the single-fight record for a three-round UFC bout.

Bryan Battle (8-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) fell to 1-1 since he dropped to the UFC welterweight division in August 2022.

Battle suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Manel Kape def. David Dvorak

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (R-L) Manel Kape of Angola punches David Dvorak of the Czech Republic in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Manel Kape’s (18-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) three-fight UFC winning streak at flyweight is tied for the second-longest active streak in the division behind Nicolau (four).

Kape earned his first decision victory since July 28, 2013 – a span of 3,429 days and 20 fights.

David Dvorak (20-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) has suffered four of his five career losses by decision. That includes both of his UFC defeats.

Sergey Morozov def. Journey Newson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Sergey Morozov of Kazakstan punches Journey Newson in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sergey Morozov (19-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) has earned all three of his UFC victories by decision.

Journey Newson (10-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) has suffered two of his three UFC losses by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 216.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.