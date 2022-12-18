ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Video highlights: Zion Clark, wrestler born without legs, wins pro MMA debut vs. able-bodied opponent

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
Add another incredible feat to Zion Clark’s resume.

Clark, a 25-year-old former collegiate wrestler out of Ohio who was born without legs, already had both a successful career on the mats in high school and college at Kent State University, and he holds three Guinness world records – fastest to run on two hands, most diamond push-ups in three minutes and highest box jump using hands.

Now he’s made mixed martial arts history in his professional debut as the first legless person to beat an able-bodied opponent. Clark accomplished the feat Saturday in San Diego at “Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings” when he earned a unanimous decision over Eugene Murray with a 30-27 clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards.

You can watch highlights of his fight in the video below (via The MacLife):

Clark was born with caudal regression syndrome, a disorder that impairs the development of the lower half of one’s body. Prior to his MMA debut, he spoke about continuing to defy the odds and prove that there’s nothing he can’t do.

“It’s the same as it was wrestling for me,” Clark told TMZ. “I just wrestle against able-bodied people, and I beat able-bodied people. Now I’m fighting able-bodied people, and I’m gonna knock out able-bodied people. It’s as simple as that. I’m a fighter.”

As he gets his MMA career going, Clark also is training to wrestle at the 2024 Summer Olympics and would like to complete in wheelchair racing at the Paralympics.

Who knows? Maybe one day he’ll be competing in a major MMA promotion like the UFC or Bellator.

Real One
4d ago

mannnnn go sit down somewhere. or lay down or however you prop yourself up. this is utterly ridiculous. this could only happen in the "everybody gets a trophy" era. there's no reason that he should be in there with someone that doesn't have the same or similar handicap. so as an opponent, if I grab him by his arm, swing him around a few times and just launch him into the cage will it be frown upon? crazy times that we are in and nothing surprises me anymore.

anthony hart
4d ago

Probably would've been a whole different match if gis opponent didn't go easy on him and actually threw some kicks.

Nathan Taylor
4d ago

man, yall gotta stay in reality. This feel good stuff isn't realistic.

