Video highlights: Zion Clark, wrestler born without legs, wins pro MMA debut vs. able-bodied opponent

Add another incredible feat to Zion Clark’s resume.

Clark, a 25-year-old former collegiate wrestler out of Ohio who was born without legs, already had both a successful career on the mats in high school and college at Kent State University, and he holds three Guinness world records – fastest to run on two hands, most diamond push-ups in three minutes and highest box jump using hands.

Now he’s made mixed martial arts history in his professional debut as the first legless person to beat an able-bodied opponent. Clark accomplished the feat Saturday in San Diego at “Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings” when he earned a unanimous decision over Eugene Murray with a 30-27 clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards.

You can watch highlights of his fight in the video below (via The MacLife):

Clark was born with caudal regression syndrome, a disorder that impairs the development of the lower half of one’s body. Prior to his MMA debut, he spoke about continuing to defy the odds and prove that there’s nothing he can’t do.

“It’s the same as it was wrestling for me,” Clark told TMZ. “I just wrestle against able-bodied people, and I beat able-bodied people. Now I’m fighting able-bodied people, and I’m gonna knock out able-bodied people. It’s as simple as that. I’m a fighter.”

As he gets his MMA career going, Clark also is training to wrestle at the 2024 Summer Olympics and would like to complete in wheelchair racing at the Paralympics.

Who knows? Maybe one day he’ll be competing in a major MMA promotion like the UFC or Bellator.