Butler Woman Facing Hit And Run Charges
A Butler woman is facing charges after she crashed and fled the scene. Butler Township Police say the accident happened back on November 30th on Route 356. 37-year-old Shelley Hammond was driving an SUV and she rear-ended another SUV in front of her. After Hammond hit the car, she took...
Sheriff’s Office To Halt License To Carry Applications Early On Friday
Due to the upcoming holiday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office will temporarily stop granting firearm licenses. According to Sheriff Mike Slupe, his office will cease the process of accepting License to Carry applications at noon on Friday. The Sheriff’s office will reopen for all regular business on Tuesday, December...
Jefferson Twp. Reminds Residents Of Winter Maintenance Rules
Officials in Jefferson Township are reminding residents about some winter maintenance policies in the municipality. They say no one should park on cul-de-sacs or any public road so the road can be easily snow plowed. They also ask that homeowners do not push snow onto the roads when plowing your driveway.
Man Accused Of Shooting At Home; Faces Other Charges
One man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a home in Concord Township. State police say 44-year-old Ryan Williams of Harrisville and another unknown man fired multiple shots at a home in the 1900 block of Oneida Valley Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Both men fled the scene...
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Holiday Travel
Gas prices have dropped again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.84 per gallon.
State Jobless Numbers Remain At Record Lows
Jobless numbers in Pennsylvania continue to remain at extraordinarily low rates. The November unemployment report came out last week via the Department of Labor and Industry. It showed that the unemployment rate stayed at 4 percent last month, unchanged from October. That number continues to be the lowest in state...
County Passes Budget With No New Taxes
The Butler County budget is now officially approved. County commissioners unanimously voted to pass the budget with no new real estate taxes. The 2023 budget shows a drop in both the total and general fund. The total budget is down four percent from last year at a proposed $244 million; the general fund meanwhile dropped nine percent at $74.8 million.
SRU Names New President
Slippery Rock University has named their next president. The State System of Higher Education announced earlier today that Dr. Karen Riley was selected to become the next SRU president. Riley comes from Regis University in Denver, Colorado, where she most recently served as a provost and chief academic officer. She...
Local Municipalities To Receive Millions For Infrastructure Projects
Multiple municipalities will be receiving federal dollars as they prepare to tackle future infrastructure projects. Butler County Commissioners announced that over $11 million will be going to local governments to fund projects dealing with sewage, water, and stormwater. A portion of that funding is going toward the effort to help curb flooding in southwestern Butler County.
Vo-Tech Receives State Grant
The Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School will be receiving a state grant to help train students to be ready for jobs that are in demand. The PA Department of Education has awarded the Vo-Tech a $12,500 Competitive Equipment grant. The money will be used to provide equipment and hands-on training...
Salvation Army Making Final Push In Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army is making its final push for donations ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to the latest update from the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, the Red Kettle Campaign is currently just over 60 percent of its fundraising goal for the holiday. That works out to $1.45 million...
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
SRU To Rename University Union After Renovations
Slippery Rock University says following major renovations to the University Union, it will be renamed. The building which used to serve as the main hub for students is scheduled for over $18 million in renovations next year. The council of trustees has now approved renaming the building the Campus Success...
