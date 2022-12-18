ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position

It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star

Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens signed a veteran wide receiver to their practice squad roster on Tuesday. The team has added wide receiver Michael Thomas (no, not that Michael Thomas). The seventh-year NFL pass catcher was most recently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals organization. Through 10 games with the Bengals this...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Uses Perfect Quip To Sum Up Kevin Dotson and Dan Moore Jr. Ahead of Week 16

“I think the arrow is pointing up,” said Coach Tomlin. He went on to say that the two are growing closer and improving constantly. Moore and Dotson have quite a bit in common. They are close in age, being that they were drafted one year apart, both in the 4th round – Dotson in 2020 and Moore in 2021. They both attended college in the south – Dotson at Louisiana at Lafayette and Moore at Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year

The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
