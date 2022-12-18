Read full article on original website
Steelers Fans Are Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has the support of the fanbase on one argument.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position
It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
NFL Analysis Network
Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star
Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Pat Narduzzi Accuses Utah of Flipping Pitt Commit Daidren Zipperer using NIL Promises
Pat Narduzzi believes the Pitt Panthers lost a wide receiver commit because of tampering.
Ravens Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens signed a veteran wide receiver to their practice squad roster on Tuesday. The team has added wide receiver Michael Thomas (no, not that Michael Thomas). The seventh-year NFL pass catcher was most recently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals organization. Through 10 games with the Bengals this...
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Uses Perfect Quip To Sum Up Kevin Dotson and Dan Moore Jr. Ahead of Week 16
“I think the arrow is pointing up,” said Coach Tomlin. He went on to say that the two are growing closer and improving constantly. Moore and Dotson have quite a bit in common. They are close in age, being that they were drafted one year apart, both in the 4th round – Dotson in 2020 and Moore in 2021. They both attended college in the south – Dotson at Louisiana at Lafayette and Moore at Texas A&M.
Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year
The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception
The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking another step to honor Franco Harris.
California Recruits Ty Dieffenbach, Israel Polk Send Pitt's Final Signatures of Signing Day
The December Signing Day comes to a close for the Pitt Panthers with Ty Dieffenbach and Israel Polk submitting their signatures.
Eight Pitt Signees Will Join Team for Spring Practices
The Pitt Panthers will have more than a third of its 2023 recruiting class on campus for the start of the new semester.
