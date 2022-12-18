Read full article on original website
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Representing all of agriculture
When I was elected president of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) earlier this month, it was an incredible honor and a very humbling experience. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to adequately express my gratitude for those who supported my candidacy, but I’m excited to work with our members to advance KFB’s mission to strengthen agriculture through advocacy, education and service.
Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with...
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City charter school with a largely minority student population has fired a white teacher who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes, school administrators said. University Academy officials said in a letter to families that Johnny Wolfe, a history and...
Judge won't overturn convictions in Kansas murder case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge on Wednesday declined to order a new trial for two men who claimed a disgraced police detective helped convict them for a 1997 murder they did not commit. Brian Betts, 46, and Celester McKinney, 52, alleged that former Kansas City, Kansas,...
Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok
Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple...
Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries
The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
🏀 KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week three
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released its week three rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
🏀 Tomlin scores 26; K-State holds off Radford 73-65
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas State held off Radford 73-65 for its fifth straight win. Tomlin scored six points during an 11-0 run as Kansas State took the first double-digit...
Midwest Energy: Winter storm will elevate natural gas prices
Winter Storm Elliott is bringing a nasty Christmas gift to western Kansas this year, with life-threatening cold temperatures and wind chills of -50 degrees and 1 to 3 inches of wind-blown snow. Under those conditions, electric and gas consumption will be higher than normal. Midwest Energy is advising customers that...
UPDATE: Elliott bringing dangerous cold, snow to NW Kan.
There is a 90 percent chance of snow after midnight Wednesday, as much of western Kansas remains in a winter weather weather watch and wind chill advisory with Winter Storm Elliott bearing down. There is also a chance of freezing fog after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Weather is now expected to...
Kansas Insurance Dept.: Ho, Ho, Hoax!
2022 has been a showcase of the evolving world of fraud for regulators at the Kansas Insurance Department. Throughout the year, our Securities division has been busy investigating new types of scams on various digital platforms. This holiday season, as Christmas movies fill the airwaves, viewers can often draw parallels between the actions of today’s fraudsters and the villains of many cherished Christmas stories. In observing the villainy of Christmas antiheroes, helpful fraud prevention lessons can be derived.
