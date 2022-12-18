Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
Enough Overreacting – Breaking Down Harrison Butker’s “Slump”Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Kansas City's Crown Center Ice Terrace has its 50th anniversary this year for skatersCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Men, illegally in Kansas City, convicted of kidnapping, murder
A jury convicts two men, illegally in Kansas City, of kidnapping and murdering a man they planned to rob in April 2017.
Former Rockstar Burgers owner admits guilt in $1.7M drug trafficking conspiracy
A former Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant owner pleaded guilty Wednesday for making his restaurant building available to be used in a $1.7 million drug trafficking conspiracy.
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dec. 9 shooting in KCK
A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.
Kansas City woman sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A Kansas City woman was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 Leavenworth County shooting that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Topeka man sentenced for role in shooting of 2 Lawrence brothers during robbery
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2019 robbery and shooting of two Lawrence teenagers. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Benson Jerome Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months in prison for aggravated robbery. Edwards will be subject to 36 months […]
Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting Wednesday in Northland
An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a person on Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
KCTV 5
Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation and said to be dangerous. KC Crime Stoppers stated Derek Bridgewater violated a Missouri parole warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is described as a 27-year-old Black man,...
Update: Missing KCMO teen located safe
Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 15-year-old boy Miliano Vega.
Driver that crashed into Lawrence duplex arrested for suspected DUI
Lawrence police said just before 9 p.m., the driver of a car crashed into a duplex, near 16th and Haskell.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
KCTV 5
Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
KCTV 5
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0