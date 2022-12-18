ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

St. Joseph Post

Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation and said to be dangerous. KC Crime Stoppers stated Derek Bridgewater violated a Missouri parole warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is described as a 27-year-old Black man,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
ATCHISON, KS
