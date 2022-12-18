Read full article on original website
NY state legislators approve $32K raise to become nation's highest paid
ALBANY — Christmas came early for New York lawmakers as they gave themselves a $32,000 pay raise Thursday during a one-day special session. The Democrat-led Legislature returned to Albany to vote on a measure increasing their own salaries from $110,000 to $142,000 — making senators and Assembly members the highest paid state lawmakers in the country.
Utah's population grows 1.2%, according to Census data
(The Center Square) - Utah gained 41,687 new residents over the last year, which ranks the state ninth in population growth among U.S. states and territories, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Beehive State’s population grew by 1.2%, which is the tenth-highest growth by state,...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Mexico using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
Amid turmoil in state's child welfare system, acting secretary promoted to permanent job
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis. Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UW nurses' union appeals ruling that the union doesn't have to be recognized legally
The UW Health nurses’ union is arguing a state agency erred in its decision last month and failed to consider “undisputed facts” before ruling the hospital didn’t legally have to recognize the union. UW Health stopped recognizing the nurses’ union in 2014 when the last contract...
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state
SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Knott County site will help Eastern Kentucky rebuild from flood
(The Center Square) – The rebuilding effort in Eastern Kentucky from the devastating flooding that occurred over the summer took another step forward. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured a 75-acre lot in Talcum in Knott County. The high-ground land was owned by Shawn and Tammy Adams, and the development could nearly quadruple in size to about 300 acres.
Illinois committee takes no action on COVID-19 vaccines for kids as uptake wanes
(The Center Square) – When the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee called a rare meeting Thursday, some were concerned a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children was a possibility. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 64% of children ages 12 to 17 have received two doses of the...
Holiday travelers see lower gas prices but could face bad weather
Gasoline has dropped to the cheapest price of the year just in time for motorists traveling for the holiday season but they could face some tricky weather conditions. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the average price of gas in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area as of Wednesday was $3.64 a gallon, down nine cents from a week ago, 38 cents from a month ago and $1.43 from the record high of $5.07 on June 12.
Food Network personality comes to The Local
From each nook and corner of Alabama, Martie Duncan searched for some of the best of the best foods. Duncan, a Food Network personality, recently published her fourth book, “Sweet Home Alabama: Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip.” In celebration of her new book, Duncan came to The Local at 41 Main on Dec. 16 for a signing.
Life-threatening weather hits Siouxland, residents encouraged to stay indoors
SIOUX CITY — A blizzard with life-threatening wind chills in the -35 degrees to -50 degrees range hit Siouxland Wednesday night and is expected to continue into Saturday. Residents are advised to stay inside and off the roads this holiday weekend. "Hunker down until after the worst has passed,”...
LifeLink encourages Georgians to be the gift of a lifetime
ALBANY — During the holiday season, LifeLink of Georgia honors and celebrates organ and tissue donors and the people who love them. The organization works around the clock to serve donors and their families by ensuring every viable organ is recovered and transported. One donor can save as many...
What do all these weather warnings mean?
The arctic blast that has been powering its way south has entered Texas and is hours from dropping temperatures across East Texas. In advance, the National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories. But what do they mean, and how bad are things going to get?. WIND...
