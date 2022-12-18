ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

NY state legislators approve $32K raise to become nation's highest paid

ALBANY — Christmas came early for New York lawmakers as they gave themselves a $32,000 pay raise Thursday during a one-day special session. The Democrat-led Legislature returned to Albany to vote on a measure increasing their own salaries from $110,000 to $142,000 — making senators and Assembly members the highest paid state lawmakers in the country.
ALBANY, NY
Utah's population grows 1.2%, according to Census data

(The Center Square) - Utah gained 41,687 new residents over the last year, which ranks the state ninth in population growth among U.S. states and territories, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Beehive State’s population grew by 1.2%, which is the tenth-highest growth by state,...
UTAH STATE
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party

(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
VIRGINIA STATE
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state

SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
LOUISIANA STATE
Knott County site will help Eastern Kentucky rebuild from flood

(The Center Square) – The rebuilding effort in Eastern Kentucky from the devastating flooding that occurred over the summer took another step forward. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured a 75-acre lot in Talcum in Knott County. The high-ground land was owned by Shawn and Tammy Adams, and the development could nearly quadruple in size to about 300 acres.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Holiday travelers see lower gas prices but could face bad weather

Gasoline has dropped to the cheapest price of the year just in time for motorists traveling for the holiday season but they could face some tricky weather conditions. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the average price of gas in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area as of Wednesday was $3.64 a gallon, down nine cents from a week ago, 38 cents from a month ago and $1.43 from the record high of $5.07 on June 12.
SCRANTON, PA
Food Network personality comes to The Local

From each nook and corner of Alabama, Martie Duncan searched for some of the best of the best foods. Duncan, a Food Network personality, recently published her fourth book, “Sweet Home Alabama: Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip.” In celebration of her new book, Duncan came to The Local at 41 Main on Dec. 16 for a signing.
ALABAMA STATE
LifeLink encourages Georgians to be the gift of a lifetime

ALBANY — During the holiday season, LifeLink of Georgia honors and celebrates organ and tissue donors and the people who love them. The organization works around the clock to serve donors and their families by ensuring every viable organ is recovered and transported. One donor can save as many...
GEORGIA STATE
What do all these weather warnings mean?

The arctic blast that has been powering its way south has entered Texas and is hours from dropping temperatures across East Texas. In advance, the National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories. But what do they mean, and how bad are things going to get?. WIND...
TEXAS STATE

