ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
WJHL

VFL Josh Dobbs moves one step closer to playing for the Titans

Nashville — The Tennessee Titans have signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to the team’s 53-man roster after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill reaggravated an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss against the Chargers and will not playDobbs returns to the state where he played in college, at the University of Tennessee, from 2013-2016… Since being signed off the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Jaguars make history in win over Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their late-season surge in Week 15’s Thursday night game against the New York Jets, winning 19-3. It was Jacksonville’s third-straight win and moved the Jaguars to 7-8. It also marked the first win of its kind in a long time for the Jaguars. On November 19, 2000, Bill Clinton was a Read more... The post Jaguars make history in win over Jets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year

The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy