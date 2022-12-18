ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5359_0jmsO6cb00

(AP) – Two teenage boys were shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an Atlanta apartment complex Saturday that police said originated as a dispute online.

Officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest shortly after 5 p.m. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were hospitalized for treatment.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters that the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16, and the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl.

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

“We know that there was some type of dispute on social media that escalated to gunfire,” Hampton said. “One group of individuals came to the apartment with their guns and then the other group fired their weapons.”

Asked whether the incident could be characterized as a shootout, Hampton said that would be a fair assessment since “multiple people were shooting.”

He also said the violence began inside an apartment and then carried over outside, which is where the two fatal victims were found.

Hampton declined to give details of the condition of the wounded minors, other than to say that all had been shot and one of them was grazed by a bullet.

Homicide detectives were interviewing multiple other individuals to determine what involvement they may have had.

“I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire,” Hampton said, lamenting that there are “too many guns in the hands of our youth.”

“This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays, but we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals,” he continued, “and then you may have some other families who were significantly involved and have to deal with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta this morning. According to the police report, officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a person shot call at the BP gas station at 3550 Campbellton Road SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with […] The post Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 42

Mississippi man pleads guilty to making threats against CDC director

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ridgeland man pled guilty to making threats against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky. Prosecutors said Robert Wiser Bates, 39, pled guilty to making threats in interstate commerce. According to court documents, Bates placed phone calls to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2021, and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Clayton County police locate missing baby boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

26-year-old Rome Man arrested after leading Police in Car Chase

A 26-year-old Rome man was arrested on Saturday by the Rome Police Department at the intersection of Watson Street and Shorter Avenue after leading police in a car chase. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Logan Blake Pitts of a Bennington Drive address allegedly ran from police after failing to stop at a red light. Police stated that Pitts also hit a parked vehicle with this car on Paris Drive during the chase. When police were able to stop Pitts, who was driving on a suspended license, he attempted to resist arrest by fighting with the officers. Police also stated that Pitts was unsteady and had slurred speech. Pitts is being charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement, failure to obey traffic control devices, and failure to maintain lane.
ROME, GA
CBS 42

CBS 42

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy