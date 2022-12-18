5 displaced by house fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five residents of a two-family home on Wadsworth Street in Manchester have been displaced after a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the house at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where they found a fire on the outside wall of the first floor. There was also smoke on the second floor, according to officials.

All five residents of the house made it out without injuries, and there were no injuries to firefighters.

The Manchester fire marshal’s office is investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.