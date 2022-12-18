ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging wind

Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured. Thirty-six people were injured, including 11 seriously, Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit a pocket of severe turbulence. 36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing...
KITV.com

NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, quarter sized hail possible

HONOLULU (KITV) -- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for the island of Kaua'i until 6:30 AM HST. At 5:31 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
KITV.com

Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
KHON2

Two cold fronts to bring heavy rain through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade wind will be present on Wednesday, but that will be the end of the trades for at least a week. By Thursday, the trades will be replaced by southerly winds and eventually light and variable. Showers through Wednesday will be windward and will be light to moderate. Heavy rain associated […]
KITV.com

Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area

Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
