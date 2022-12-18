Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: calm weather, light winds for holiday weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds and cool nights as we head into the holiday weekend. Big surf for North and West shores. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Variable winds at 5-15 mph.
KITV.com
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: December 20, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Lighter winds as a Kona storm system clears east. Big surf for North and West shores. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10-20 mph.
Cold front expected to clear the islands overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will decrease overnight, with drier conditions for the rest of the week. Westerly winds are still present over the islands until trade winds return next Monday.
Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging wind
Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured. Thirty-six people were injured, including 11 seriously, Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit a pocket of severe turbulence. 36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing...
KITV.com
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it...
KITV.com
NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, quarter sized hail possible
HONOLULU (KITV) -- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for the island of Kaua'i until 6:30 AM HST. At 5:31 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
Officials say this storm is ‘only the beginning’
Downed trees, heavy rain, flooding and even landslides happening across the islands. The National Weather Service said this is only the beginning of a very strong storm.
Kamehameha Hwy. at Waiheʻe Rd. closed
The kona low system storm continues to make its presence known here on the islands.
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
KITV.com
Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Large rocks and whatever items are available, that's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds. "Mainly we tie down everything. Even though the wind is stronger, the waves are stronger than us....
KITV.com
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
Honolulu Zoo, city lights, more closed due to weather
The Honolulu Zoo is also closed today due to the weather.
KITV.com
Warning signs posted after sharks spotted swimming in waters off leeward Oahu beaches
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted along beaches on Oahu’s west side after sharks were spotted between 100 and 150 yards offshore on Wednesday. The warning signs have been posted at Kahe Point Beach Park and Nankuli Beach Park.
Lulani Street closed in Kahaluʻu
Honolulu Officials announced a road closure as the kona low system storm continues to pound O'ahu.
Two cold fronts to bring heavy rain through next week
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade wind will be present on Wednesday, but that will be the end of the trades for at least a week. By Thursday, the trades will be replaced by southerly winds and eventually light and variable. Showers through Wednesday will be windward and will be light to moderate. Heavy rain associated […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines’ Baggage Service Department Tuesday night for delayed or cancelled flights. Keoni Nakoa said he needed to be home on...
Extreme weather leads to flight disruptions at HNL
Hawaiian Airlines posted to Twitter apologizing about the many flight delays, cancellations and stress this might be causing to current and upcoming passengers.
KITV.com
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area
Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0