PHILADELPHIA – Is there a chance that quarterback Jalen Hurts will play on Saturday, or are the Eagles playing head games with the Dallas Cowboys?. Hurts sprained his shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears when he was slammed to the frozen turf at Soldier Field by Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson, who drove Hurts’ shoulder into the ground while landing all of his roughly 265 pounds on him late in the third quarter. Hurts finished the game and he was 6-for-9 for 102 yards after the injury to his throwing shoulder.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO