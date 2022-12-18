Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, tight end ruled out; Are Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace healthy enough to face Cowboys?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly walked around the NovaCare Complex locker room Thursday, looking around for a couple of teammates before leaving. Hurts usually is not in the locker room for a long time two days before a game, wanting to get as much tape work and going over the game plan as much as possible. However, for the first time this season, Hurts will be a spectator and will not start in a potential division-clinching game.
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew drops F-bomb while remembering Mike Leach at memorial
Gardner Minshew was a no-show Tuesday at Eagles practice. But the Philadelphia quarterback had a good reason why: he was attending the memorial for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died suddenly on Monday after falling ill the day before with a heart condition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Benched After Fans Boo Throughout ‘TNF’ Game
A humbling season continued for the former No. 2 draft choice.
Eagles’ plan: Pressure Cowboys’ Dak Prescott so that he keeps self-destructing
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams grew up in Crowley, Texas — 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. But on Saturday, when the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Williams is returning as the enemy, even with a slew of family members coming to the game.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles send league-high 8 players to Pro Bowl Games | Who was snubbed?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are still in the midst of their preparations for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to win an NFC East title for the first time since 2019. However, eight players on the team will have the title of Pro Bowler when they take the field, with several others serving as alternates.
Will Eagles start Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew Saturday vs. Cowboys? (PHOTOS)
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a tough one to make as Philadelphia gets ready to head to Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium. Does he go with MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who’s recovering from a shoulder injury?. Or does he play...
Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 16
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 16 action at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. EST.
Props for Eagles, Jets in latest ranking of NFL’s top defensive backs
The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets have some defensive talent. Their units have been impressive, and that is further confirmed by ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s ranking of the best NFL defensive backs. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He awards the Eagles with the best...
Eagles make roster decision on Dallas Goedert: What it means for Cowboys game, tight end depth chart
Entering the latter part of the season, the Eagles have seen several impact players miss games because of injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ availability for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is in question after he sprained his shoulder in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, and the Eagles have seen safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, defensive end Robert Quinn, and punter Arryn Siposs all go down with injuries.
Are Eagles playing with Dallas Cowboys’ heads, or is there really a chance Jalen Hurts will play?
PHILADELPHIA – Is there a chance that quarterback Jalen Hurts will play on Saturday, or are the Eagles playing head games with the Dallas Cowboys?. Hurts sprained his shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears when he was slammed to the frozen turf at Soldier Field by Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson, who drove Hurts’ shoulder into the ground while landing all of his roughly 265 pounds on him late in the third quarter. Hurts finished the game and he was 6-for-9 for 102 yards after the injury to his throwing shoulder.
Pistons vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Detroit Pistons in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This betting...
FanDuel promo code unlocks $2,500 sweat free first bet for NBA and NHL
Dimers.com provides exclusive content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, sports fans betting on any sporting event today can receive a $2,500 sweat-free first bet by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. There’s endless NBA and NHL action in store for Wednesday, so this has come at the perfect time.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0