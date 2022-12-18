ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, tight end ruled out; Are Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace healthy enough to face Cowboys?

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly walked around the NovaCare Complex locker room Thursday, looking around for a couple of teammates before leaving. Hurts usually is not in the locker room for a long time two days before a game, wanting to get as much tape work and going over the game plan as much as possible. However, for the first time this season, Hurts will be a spectator and will not start in a potential division-clinching game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles make roster decision on Dallas Goedert: What it means for Cowboys game, tight end depth chart

Entering the latter part of the season, the Eagles have seen several impact players miss games because of injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ availability for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is in question after he sprained his shoulder in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, and the Eagles have seen safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, defensive end Robert Quinn, and punter Arryn Siposs all go down with injuries.
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Are Eagles playing with Dallas Cowboys’ heads, or is there really a chance Jalen Hurts will play?

PHILADELPHIA – Is there a chance that quarterback Jalen Hurts will play on Saturday, or are the Eagles playing head games with the Dallas Cowboys?. Hurts sprained his shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears when he was slammed to the frozen turf at Soldier Field by Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson, who drove Hurts’ shoulder into the ground while landing all of his roughly 265 pounds on him late in the third quarter. Hurts finished the game and he was 6-for-9 for 102 yards after the injury to his throwing shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

