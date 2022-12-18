Police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Culver City

Olga Ospina's weather forecast (Dec. 18) 02:51

Police on Sunday fatally shot a domestic violence suspect who was allegedly threatening his wife with a handgun.

According to Culver City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene, located in the 3800 block of College Avenue, at around 12:15 a.m. in regards to an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun."

Upon arrival, police approached the suspect, who fled from the area in a vehicle, prompting a pursuit. Officers chased the suspect, behind the wheel of a red Ford Explorer, for some time before he crashed into a center divider near Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue.

"The suspect fled the vehicle on foot following the collision as CCPD gave chase," Sergeant Eddie Baskaron said. "Moments later, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect is deceased."

The moments leading up to the shooting are still not known.

The California Department of Justice was said to be investigating the shooting, as is the standard with officer-involved shootings.