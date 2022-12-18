ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
Senate confirms Huntsville attorney to seat on TVA board

The U.S. Senate this week confirmed the nomination of Huntsville attorney Joe Ritch to serve on the TVA board of directors, Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday. Shelby made the announcement on Twitter. President Joe Biden nominated Ritch in July, which Shelby supported. “His return to the board will be good...
Ivey visits Alabama prisons as state disputes DOJ allegations of cruel conditions

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
Alabama medical cannabis application deadline approaching

Cities across Alabama have scrambled to submit applications for a license to open medical marijuana dispensaries. The application deadline of Dec. 30 sent some cities into a last-minute effort to get theirs turned in. Almost 30 cities have already sent their application to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. Tori Young...
Alabama congressional delegation pushes for $772 million in earmarks

Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation requested funding for more than $772 million in domestic spending projects as part of the omnibus funding bill passed Thursday by the Senate and awaiting approval by the House. The domestic-related projects do not include defense or space-related items. The largest single domestic-related project...
Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine

A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean

Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
