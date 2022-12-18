Read full article on original website
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
aldailynews.com
Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1
Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
Senate confirms Huntsville attorney to seat on TVA board
The U.S. Senate this week confirmed the nomination of Huntsville attorney Joe Ritch to serve on the TVA board of directors, Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday. Shelby made the announcement on Twitter. President Joe Biden nominated Ritch in July, which Shelby supported. “His return to the board will be good...
Ivey visits Alabama prisons as state disputes DOJ allegations of cruel conditions
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
Project Roadblock aims to help save lives, prevent drinking and driving
News 19 is partnering with The NHTSA, TVB, and the Ad Council for Project Roadblock. To help keep you safe and happy for the holidays, News 19 has compiled a list of ways you can get home so you don't drink and drive.
wvua23.com
Alabama medical cannabis application deadline approaching
Cities across Alabama have scrambled to submit applications for a license to open medical marijuana dispensaries. The application deadline of Dec. 30 sent some cities into a last-minute effort to get theirs turned in. Almost 30 cities have already sent their application to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. Tori Young...
Alabama congressional delegation pushes for $772 million in earmarks
Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation requested funding for more than $772 million in domestic spending projects as part of the omnibus funding bill passed Thursday by the Senate and awaiting approval by the House. The domestic-related projects do not include defense or space-related items. The largest single domestic-related project...
Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine
A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Politics and media, airport scuffle, winter weather: Down in Alabama
According to report by National Public Radio and Floodlight, a political consulting firm for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in Alabama. A Birmingham woman was charged after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent. Get ready for a blast of cold weather.
Could Alabama model its execution laws after states that don’t have executions?
When Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a change she wished to make in Alabama’s execution laws, she mentioned modeling it after laws from four other states and the federal government. One thing she failed to mention, however, is that only one of those states she cites is actively using...
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
alreporter.com
Alabama Legislature must extend Alabama Jobs Act to keep economic incentives in place
The Alabama Jobs Act, a 2015 law passed to create economic incentives to recruit businesses to the state, will sunset in July 2023 unless the Legislature takes action in its upcoming session. Gov. Kay Ivey briefly addressed the topic as one of the priorities of the incoming legislature in its...
AL.com
